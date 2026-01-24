  1. Residential Customers
LaLiga Eray Cömert scores for Valencia

SDA

24.1.2026 - 23:01

First goal since March 2024: Eray Cömert celebrates his rare success
First goal since March 2024: Eray Cömert celebrates his rare success
Keystone

Eray Cömert scores for the first time this season for his club Valencia. Real Madrid move ahead in the long-distance duel with FC Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA

24.01.2026, 23:01

24.01.2026, 23:14

Cömert made it 2-1 after an hour in the 3-2 win over Espanyol Barcelona - his first goal since March 2024. The Swiss defender converted a cross from Lucas Beltran with a well-placed header. Belgian Largie Ramazani was responsible for the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 94th minute.

Cömert played only his fourth league game since returning from his loan to Valladolid last summer. Nine days earlier, he had already earned high marks in the cup match at lower-ranked Burgos.

Real Madrid took the lead again, at least until Sunday, with a 2-0 away win at fourth-placed Villarreal. Kylian Mbappé scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season in his 20th league game.

