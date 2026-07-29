Eray Cömert will continue his career in Italy's Serie A. The 28-year-old Swiss international and World Cup participant will play for Torino going forward, as the Turin-based club has announced.

In early July, Cömert’s contract with Valencia expired after four and a half years and was not renewed. The defender had moved from Basel to Spain in the winter of 2022. Since then, he has also played one season each on loan for Nantes and Valladolid.

Torino finished in 12th place in the Italian league last season.