  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The number 1 at FCZ? Erich Vogel: "Malenovic makes the line-up, the changes - he does everything"

Luca Betschart

22.4.2025

After a wild season, FC Zurich misses out on the championship round and thus its goal for the season. Erich Vogel explains in the football talk Heimspiel where he has recognized the big problem at FCZ.

22.04.2025, 18:00

22.04.2025, 18:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the defeat at YB, FC Zurich has to go into the relegation round and thus also misses its season goal of qualifying for a European competition.
  • Erich Vogel analyzes the latest developments at FCZ in the football talk Heimspiel and states: "They have a huge problem: Malenovic is number 1, Canepa is number 2 and Moniz is number 3."
  • For this reason, the former sporting director urges president Ancillo Canepa to restore clarity. "He must now show that he is the strong man again," says Vogel.
Show more

Because FC Zurich lost 2-1 to YB on Easter Monday, the Zurich team slipped below the bottom of the Super League table on the last matchday before the division. Nothing will come of the championship round and European Cup qualification, which means that FCZ will definitely miss its goal for the season.

Erich Vogel, who was once FCZ sporting director himself in the 2001/02 season, makes it clear in blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel: "Mistakes have been made at various levels. But you have to see: Canepa is a very good president, Malenovic is a gifted salesman and with Moniz they have a coach who does by far the best training in Switzerland."

FCZ-Moniz facing the end?. Fringer:

FCZ-Moniz facing the end?Fringer: "The coach is linked to the sporting director"

"Malenovic makes the coach weak"

However, Vogel is more than critical of the division of roles between this competent trio. "They have a huge problem: Malenovic is number 1, Canepa is number 2 and Moniz is number 3. That can't work," says the 86-year-old, adding: "Malenovic makes the team line-up, the substitutions - he does everything."

Vogel undoubtedly believes Malenovic has a great career ahead of him, but warns: "He has the feeling that he already knows everything as head of sport. The most important thing he has to do: Make the coach strong. And he does the opposite, he makes the coach very weak. And the coach has to let that happen to him." And he continues: "As head of sport on the coach's bench is the stupidest thing you can do."

At the same time, Vogel urges the long-serving FCZ president to restore clarity. "Canepa listened too closely to Malenovic. He's lost control, he knows that. And he must now stand up and show that he is the strong man again. He wasn't that now," said Vogel.

Another chance for Moniz?

Canepa and FCZ are facing a groundbreaking decision in the near future. Will they go into next season with Moniz or will they opt for a change on the touchline? "It's very difficult to make the right decision now," says Vogel, but lets it be known: "I hope that he will be given another chance."

Because the 60-year-old Dutchman is a truly successful coach. "He does everything for football. He doesn't live with his wife, he lives with his mother," says Vogel. "He's the number one if you want to be successful. Football is one, family is two. And very few people can do that."

"That wasn't an issue within the team"This is why Zurich missed out on the Championship Group

The whole show in the video

Home game as a podcast

More Super League

La Liga in the ticker. Barça back in the championship race against Mallorca?

La Liga in the tickerBarça back in the championship race against Mallorca?

Hammer game in the ticker. ManCity host in-form Villa in battle for Champions League places

Hammer game in the tickerManCity host in-form Villa in battle for Champions League places

Transfer in the summer?. This is what the Leverkusen boss thinks about the Xhaka rumors

Transfer in the summer?This is what the Leverkusen boss thinks about the Xhaka rumors

St.Gallen captain angry after sending off. Görtler experiences déjà vu and walks into the referee's booth in his underpants

St.Gallen captain angry after sending offGörtler experiences déjà vu and walks into the referee's booth in his underpants

Mercenary check. U21 international shines for Freiburg ++ Zesiger with crazy save ++ Schmidt promoted

Mercenary checkU21 international shines for Freiburg ++ Zesiger with crazy save ++ Schmidt promoted