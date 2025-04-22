After a wild season, FC Zurich misses out on the championship round and thus its goal for the season. Erich Vogel explains in the football talk Heimspiel where he has recognized the big problem at FCZ.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the defeat at YB, FC Zurich has to go into the relegation round and thus also misses its season goal of qualifying for a European competition.

Erich Vogel analyzes the latest developments at FCZ in the football talk Heimspiel and states: "They have a huge problem: Malenovic is number 1, Canepa is number 2 and Moniz is number 3."

For this reason, the former sporting director urges president Ancillo Canepa to restore clarity. "He must now show that he is the strong man again," says Vogel. Show more

Because FC Zurich lost 2-1 to YB on Easter Monday, the Zurich team slipped below the bottom of the Super League table on the last matchday before the division. Nothing will come of the championship round and European Cup qualification, which means that FCZ will definitely miss its goal for the season.

Erich Vogel, who was once FCZ sporting director himself in the 2001/02 season, makes it clear in blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel: "Mistakes have been made at various levels. But you have to see: Canepa is a very good president, Malenovic is a gifted salesman and with Moniz they have a coach who does by far the best training in Switzerland."

"Malenovic makes the coach weak"

However, Vogel is more than critical of the division of roles between this competent trio. "They have a huge problem: Malenovic is number 1, Canepa is number 2 and Moniz is number 3. That can't work," says the 86-year-old, adding: "Malenovic makes the team line-up, the substitutions - he does everything."

Vogel undoubtedly believes Malenovic has a great career ahead of him, but warns: "He has the feeling that he already knows everything as head of sport. The most important thing he has to do: Make the coach strong. And he does the opposite, he makes the coach very weak. And the coach has to let that happen to him." And he continues: "As head of sport on the coach's bench is the stupidest thing you can do."

At the same time, Vogel urges the long-serving FCZ president to restore clarity. "Canepa listened too closely to Malenovic. He's lost control, he knows that. And he must now stand up and show that he is the strong man again. He wasn't that now," said Vogel.

Another chance for Moniz?

Canepa and FCZ are facing a groundbreaking decision in the near future. Will they go into next season with Moniz or will they opt for a change on the touchline? "It's very difficult to make the right decision now," says Vogel, but lets it be known: "I hope that he will be given another chance."

Because the 60-year-old Dutchman is a truly successful coach. "He does everything for football. He doesn't live with his wife, he lives with his mother," says Vogel. "He's the number one if you want to be successful. Football is one, family is two. And very few people can do that."

