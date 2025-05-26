  1. Residential Customers
Germany Erik ten Hag becomes coach of Bayer Leverkusen

SDA

26.5.2025 - 11:31

Dutchman Erik ten Hag becomes Bayer Leverkusen coach
Keystone

Granit Xhaka knows his new coach at Bayer Leverkusen. Dutchman Erik ten Hag is following in the big footsteps of Xabi Alonso.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2025, 11:31

The 55-year-old has signed a contract with the Bundesliga runners-up until 2027, as the club announced. Ten Hag succeeds the Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who will coach Real Madrid in the future, and thus takes on a difficult legacy. Alonso helped Leverkusen shed their "vice-Kusen" image by winning the 2024 double, thereby writing an unprecedented success story.

Ten Hag had his most successful time as coach of Ajax Amsterdam. With the Dutch record champions, he won the league three times and the cup twice between the end of 2017 and the summer of 2022. Although he won the FA Cup and the League Cup once each with Manchester United, he was constantly criticized during his two-year tenure. He was released by the English club in October 2024.

