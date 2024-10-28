Erik ten Hag is no longer coach of Manchester United. Picture: David Cliff/AP/dpa

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United are parting ways after almost two and a half years. The traditional English club announced the separation on Monday. Ruud van Nistelrooy takes over on an interim basis.

Luca Betschart

Following the 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, Manchester United announced the departure of coach Erik ten Hag on Monday afternoon. "Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United's first-team coach," according to a published statement.

Ten Hag took over the team in April 2022, won the Carabao Cup in 2023 and triumphed in the FA Cup last season. "We are grateful to Erik for everything he has achieved during his time with us and wish him all the best for the future," the club wrote.

Manchester United have won just four of their 14 competitive matches this season - one in the League Cup against lower-ranked Barnsley (7-0) and none in the Europa League. In the summer, ManU invested around 215 million pounds in players such as Leny Yoro (18), Manuel Ugarte (23), Matthijs de Ligt (25), Joshua Zirkzee (23) and Noussair Mazraoui (26).

Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy will take over the team as interim coach and will be supported by the current coaching team for the time being while a new head coach is sought.

