Erik ten Hag is the new coach at Bayer Leverkusen. Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen have a new coach. Former Man United coach Erik ten Hag has huge shoes to fill.

DPA dpa

Dutchman Erik ten Hag is to become the new coach of Bayer Leverkusen. The 55-year-old has signed a contract with the Rhineland club until 2027, as announced by the Bundesliga club on Monday. ten Haag will be officially presented this afternoon. He succeeds successful coach Xabi Alonso, who will coach Real Madrid in the future.

"With Erik ten Hag, we are relying on an experienced coach with an impressive sporting track record. His six title wins with Ajax Amsterdam were exceptional," says Head of Sport Simon Rolfes. Ten Haag emphasizes that Bayer is "one of the best clubs in Germany and also belongs to the extended European elite. The club offers excellent conditions."

Titles with Ajax and Manchester United

Until recently, the 2024 double winners are said to have been particularly interested in Alonso's Spanish compatriot Cesc Fàbregas. However, the current coach of Italian first division club Como 1907 will continue to fulfill his contract there for the time being.

Ten Hag was always considered a candidate after Alonso's departure was announced. The former coach of Bayern Munich's second team had his most successful period as coach of Ajax Amsterdam from the end of 2017 until the summer of 2022, during which time he won the Dutch championship three times and the cup twice.

He won the FA Cup and the League Cup once each with Manchester United, but was constantly criticized during his two-year tenure. In October 2024, he was given leave of absence from the English club.

Successor to a national hero

One thing is clear: He is following in huge footsteps at Leverkusen. Alonso made himself a folk hero at Bayer. The Spaniard helped Leverkusen shed their image as runners-up and wrote an unprecedented success story at the club.

Alonso won the league and DFB Cup double with Bayer last year and also reached the final of the Europa League. Last season, he finished second in the table with the Werkself behind Bayern.