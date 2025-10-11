Erling Haaland's Norway has awoken - Gallery Erling Haaland is Norway's goalscorer Image: Keystone Haaland scored five times against Moldova's goalkeeper Cristian Avram Image: Keystone Norway federation president Lise Klaveness predicted the imminent success of her men's national team Image: Keystone Stale Solbakken has set the attack-minded Norwegian team on course Image: Keystone With the victory against Italy, the Norwegians around Haaland and the currently injured captain Martin Ödegaard have probably paved the way to the USA Image: Keystone Erling Haaland's Norway has awoken - Gallery Erling Haaland is Norway's goalscorer Image: Keystone Haaland scored five times against Moldova's goalkeeper Cristian Avram Image: Keystone Norway federation president Lise Klaveness predicted the imminent success of her men's national team Image: Keystone Stale Solbakken has set the attack-minded Norwegian team on course Image: Keystone With the victory against Italy, the Norwegians around Haaland and the currently injured captain Martin Ödegaard have probably paved the way to the USA Image: Keystone

Norway is very close to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The Scandinavians are the surprise of the current campaign, even if their success is not unexpected.

On Saturday, the Norwegians want to take the next step towards the 2026 World Cup at home against Israel. Alongside England, they are the only national team from a group of five that is still without a point. And there is currently nothing to suggest that they will be unable to keep up the pace. The 11:1 victory against Moldova a month ago is a particular invitation to dream.

It was a match for the history books. The highest victory of a team in World Cup qualifying was only missed by two goals. Erling Haaland shone with five goals, missing the record for a qualifying match by just one goal and taking his incredible tally for the national team to 48 goals (in 45 games). It was a Norwegian demonstration with the prospect of greater success.

During the last European Championship, Norway's association president Lise Klaveness told the BBC that she regretted that her team had not made it to the tournament, even though "we have a team that would have been good enough to take part". But spring will follow winter, the former international was certain. "We had years where we could have qualified, but we knew we wouldn't play good football. That's different now."

Everything is different with Haaland and Ödegaard

The last finals appearances were an eternity ago. Between 1994 and 2000, the Norwegians took part in three major tournaments. Since then, they have always failed to qualify. Most of the time they were reasonably stable defensively, but too harmless offensively and sometimes - as in the last European Championship qualifiers - they were well equipped artistically, but not resilient enough.

National coach Stale Solbakken called on his players to be willing to sacrifice themselves at the start of the current World Cup campaign. "A Norwegian national team will always be pushed to the wall from time to time. We might as well enjoy the suffering in those periods," Solbakken is quoted as saying by "The Athletic". The combative aspect that used to be a matter of course for an often limited Norwegian national team is no longer the case with many technically outstanding players.

A new era has begun for Norwegian football, one in which the players have had to find their feet. With Erling Haaland and the currently injured Martin Ödegaard up front, expectations of the team have risen massively. "We had to change a lot of things, for example in terms of security and logistics," says Klaveness. "We've always had popular national teams, but this is a new level. We expect more. The fans expect more."

Relaxed after Milan?

The fans have been getting more this year. The 11:1 win against Moldova was the eighth win in a row, with the 3:0 home win against Italy standing out in this series. With three loss points and a 16-goal lead over their toughest opponents in World Cup qualifying, the first finals in 26 years is within their grasp.

Normally, this is enough thanks to the excellent goal difference; in the event of a tie, it will be crucial if the Norwegians fulfill their obligations in the two home games against Israel and Estonia (on November 13) in order to travel to Milan for the clash against Italy on November 16 for the final World Cup qualifier without any major pressure. There are signs of spring fever in November and a huge party on the streets of Oslo, which Haaland has promised in the event of successful qualification.