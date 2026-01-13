Lukas Esser, LaLiga and football commentator for blue Sport, analyzes the sacking of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid coach and assesses what the decision means for the future of the Whites.

Tobias Benz

Coach bang in Madrid: The sacking of Xabi Alonso at Real comes as something of a surprise - and somehow not. blue Sport commentator Lukas Esser, who also covers the Spanish LaLiga, was caught cold by the decision.

"I almost dropped my fork when I saw the Brazilian," says Esser, who explains the decision as follows: "Personally, I don't think it's just down to the coach. The team is not delivering what we hoped and wanted."

The problem? "It's Real Madrid. They have huge expectations. And if things don't go well, it quickly falls on the coach." For the time being, Álvaro Arbeloa has taken over as coach of the Whites. Like Alonso, he was once a Real player himself.

Watch the video above to find out how likely Esser thinks the theory that Xabi Alonso's departure is and whether Jürgen Klopp could be on the sidelines at the Bernabéu in the future.

You might also be interested in this