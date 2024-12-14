Etoile Carouge were unable to capitalize on FC Thun's draw on Friday. The Geneva side lost 3-2 at Vaduz and are now three points behind the Challenge League leaders.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The German Nicolas Keckeisen made the victory perfect with his first goal for Vaduz in the 83rd minute. The Liechtenstein side now go into the winter break just two points behind second-placed Etoile Carouge. Coach Marc Schneider's team last lost at the end of September.

Cup quarter-finalists Bellinzona ended a run of nine games without a win in the championship with a 2-0 victory in Wil.

Results and table:

Wil - Bellinzona 0:2 (0:1). - 1241 spectators. - SR Anex. - Goals: 29. Nivokazi 0:1. 78. Chacón 0:2.

Vaduz - Etoile Carouge 3:2 (1:1). - 1114 spectators. - SR Qovanaj. - Goals: 10. Berisha 1:0. 41. Marculino Ninte 1:1. 58. Eberhard 2:1. 75. Caslei 2:2. 83. Keckeisen 3:2.