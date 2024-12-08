Etoile-Carouge continue to surprise. After advancing to the Cup quarter-finals, the promoted side beat Schaffhausen 1:0 in the 17th round of the Challenge League to keep pace with leaders Thun.

Geneva are only two points behind the Bernese Oberland side. Oscar Correia Ferreira scored the only goal of the game after just 20 minutes. With 20 points from nine games, Carouge consolidated its standing as the best home team in the league.

Aarau beats Lausanne-Ouchy

Four points behind Etoile-Carouge, FC Aarau lurk in 3rd place. The promotion hopefuls also defeated relegated Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1:0. The goal at Brügglifeld came a little earlier than the one in Geneva: Valon Fazliu scored for the home team in the 9th minute.

Setback for Bellinzona

Bellinzona suffered a setback after their Cup coup against St. Gallen. Despite taking an early lead, the Ticino side lost 2-1 to FC Vaduz and will have to look further down the table.

