  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Etoile-Carouge stay on Thun's heels - setback for Bellinzona

SDA

8.12.2024 - 18:52

Etoile-Carouge continue to surprise. After advancing to the Cup quarter-finals, the promoted side beat Schaffhausen 1:0 in the 17th round of the Challenge League to keep pace with leaders Thun.

08.12.2024, 18:52

08.12.2024, 19:42

Geneva are only two points behind the Bernese Oberland side. Oscar Correia Ferreira scored the only goal of the game after just 20 minutes. With 20 points from nine games, Carouge consolidated its standing as the best home team in the league.

Aarau beats Lausanne-Ouchy

Four points behind Etoile-Carouge, FC Aarau lurk in 3rd place. The promotion hopefuls also defeated relegated Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 1:0. The goal at Brügglifeld came a little earlier than the one in Geneva: Valon Fazliu scored for the home team in the 9th minute.

Setback for Bellinzona

Bellinzona suffered a setback after their Cup coup against St. Gallen. Despite taking an early lead, the Ticino side lost 2-1 to FC Vaduz and will have to look further down the table.

SDA

More from the department

Premier League. Chelsea turn derby against Tottenham - Arsenal only draw

Premier LeagueChelsea turn derby against Tottenham - Arsenal only draw

Reckoning after the VAR drama. Shaqiri:

Reckoning after the VAR dramaShaqiri: "We have to think about whether we have the best referees"

Draw at Servette. Winterthur surprises and hands the red lantern back to GC

Draw at ServetteWinterthur surprises and hands the red lantern back to GC

Spectacle against Mainz. Wolfsburg wins after trailing three times

Spectacle against MainzWolfsburg wins after trailing three times

Spectacle at Kybunpark. St.Gallen and Basel draw 1:1 after a crazy game

Spectacle at KybunparkSt.Gallen and Basel draw 1:1 after a crazy game