Etoile Carouge lead the Challenge League table after the 8th round. The promoted side beat Vaduz 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

SDA

The defensive veteran Vincent Rüfli, who made one appearance for the Swiss national team under Ottmar Hitzfeld in 2011, scored after 20 minutes for the Geneva side, who won for the third time in a row and knocked Neuchâtel Xamax off top spot thanks to their superior goal difference.

AC Bellinzona's winning streak is even longer. The Ticino side won 2-1 at home to Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, their fourth win in a row, and are only two points behind the top duo in fourth place.

Bellinzona beats Lausanne-Ouchy

Bellinzona held their own against the relegated side despite being short-handed for 67 minutes due to a red card against Sebastian Gorga. Mohammed Sangaré scored the winner in the 82nd minute with a direct free kick. Eight minutes earlier, Warren Caddy had equalized for the visitors.

Before being sent off, Rilind Nivokazi had failed to beat Ouchy goalkeeper Jérémy Vachoux with a foul penalty and 1-0 goalscorer Nassim L'Ghoul had hit the post.

Short telegrams and ranking:

Etoile Carouge - Vaduz 1:0 (1:0). - 1511 spectators. - SR Jaussi. - Goal: 27. Rüfli 1:0.

Bellinzona - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 2:1 (1:0). - 972 spectators. - SR Qovanaj. - Goals: 9. L'Ghoul 1:0. 74. Caddy 1:1. 82. Sangaré 2:1. - Remarks: 34. red card Gorga (Bellinzona). 92nd yellow card to Malula (Lausanne-Ouchy)

SDA