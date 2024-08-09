Dani Olmo was one of the key figures in Spain's title win at Euro 2024 with three goals and two assists. Keystone

Dani Olmo is leaving RB Leipzig and returning to his boyhood club FC Barcelona.

The 26-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder has signed a contract with the Catalans valid until the end of June 2030 with a release clause of 500 million euros, as the club announced. According to media reports, the transfer fee amounts to 55 million euros plus seven million euros in additional payments.

Olmo has played for German Bundesliga club Leipzig since the start of 2020. This summer, he won the European Championship title with Spain and contributed three goals and two assists. At Barcelona, he will play alongside fellow European champions Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Pedri, among others.

