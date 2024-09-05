Spain's Dani Carvajal and Pedri after the draw at the Rajko Mitic Stadium. KEYSTONE

Spain had to settle for a draw against Serbia. The European champions and defending Nations League champions drew 0-0 in Belgrade.

SDA

The hosts played bravely, especially at the start, and even had the best chance of the game through Luka Jovic. In the second half, the Serbs retreated far back into their own half and defended the draw over time. The Spaniards will face Switzerland in the 2nd round in Geneva on Sunday.

There was more action in Group A of League A: Portugal won 2-1 against Croatia thanks in part to a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, his 900th career goal.

Scotland overcame a 2-0 deficit against Poland at Hamden Park in Glasgow. When everything was pointing towards a draw, Nicola Zalewski scored the winning goal in the 97th minute with a penalty.

SDA