Lia Wälti, Alisha Lehmann and their colleagues also met with great interest on television Keystone

The Swiss team at the Women's European Championships in their own country also attracts masses of television viewers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Up to 956,000 people watched the 0:2 against world champions Spain in Bern on Friday evening, a record number for a women's football match. The figure corresponds to a market share of 76.5 percent.

The livestream on SRF's online platforms was started around 335,000 times.