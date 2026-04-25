FC Sion and coach Didier Tholot are still dreaming of the European Cup Keystone

The Super League enters its final phase after the division of the standings. Here's what the teams can expect in the last five rounds.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Everything is clear at the top: Thun will celebrate the first championship title in the club's history at the end of the season. The Bernese Oberlanders, who have a 14-point lead over St. Gallen, need a home win against Lugano on Saturday to lift the trophy on their own.

A draw or defeat on Sunday could result in the "title on the sofa": If rivals St. Gallen drop points when they visit Young Boys, Thun will be champions ahead of time. The city is preparing for both scenarios and the authorities have already approved a free night.

Battle for the European Cup

Behind them, the battle for the European Cup places is much more exciting. St. Gallen (60 points), Lugano (57), Basel (53), Sion (52) and YB (48) are all hoping to reach the international stage. Particularly explosive at the weekend: the Valaisans could clinch the potentially decisive 4th place with a win in Basel.

If St. Gallen finish in second or third place and win the cup final against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy on May 24, the fourth-placed team would also qualify for the Conference League.

Winterthur and GC at risk of relegation

The bottom half of the table will determine who will be relegated and who will take part in the barrage. The first relegation candidate is Winterthur, who face Servette away from home on Sunday. FCW are eight points behind Grasshoppers, who host Luzern the day before.

Lausanne-Sport and Zurich, who face each other directly on Saturday, have a reasonably reassuring lead over GC, but the match will be under special circumstances: Both clubs have recently released their coaches, which is why the teams will be coached by the previous assistants.