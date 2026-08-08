After missing out on the Champions League, the YB women’s team has also failed to qualify for the Europa Cup. The Bernese team finished in last place at the mini-qualifying tournament in St. Pölten after a 1-3 loss to SeaSters Odessa.

On Wednesday in the semifinals, Coach Imke Wübbenhorst’s team lost 3–4 to the hosts from Lower Austria after falling behind 0–3. And on Saturday in the third-place match, YB also found itself trailing 0–3. The Ukrainian team sealed the victory after halftime, scoring three goals between the 49th and 61st minutes. Ramona Bachmann, making her second substitute appearance for the Bern team, was only able to score a consolation goal ten minutes after coming on (71st minute).

As a result, last season's Swiss Cup and playoff finalist finished last in its qualifying group, which effectively means an early end to its European Cup season.