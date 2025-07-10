After their crushing semi-final defeat at the Club World Cup, Real Madrid are torn apart by the international press. However, there is much praise for PSG's show of strength.
Germany 🇩🇪
"Bild": "Paris shocks Alonso. Wow, they're good! Paris St. Germain are tearing Real Madrid apart."
"FAZ":"Paris gives Real Madrid no chance."
"kicker": "Impressive in the final: PSG leads Real and meets Chelsea."
"ntv.de":"Paris Saint-Germain humiliates Real Madrid mercilessly."
"Spiegel":"Demonstration of power by the Parisian sun kings. Paris Saint-Germain shines, the lights go out for Real Madrid: A difference in class is revealed in the heat of New Jersey."
Spox: "PSG wipe out Real in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup."
"Sport":"Royal thrashing: PSG thrash Real Madrid."
"Süddeutsche Zeitung":"PSG humiliates Real in just 24 minutes."
Austria 🇦🇹
"Krone": "Final! Paris Saint-Germain crushes Real."
Spain 🇪🇸
"El Mundo Deportivo":"Cold shower on the world stage: PSG in the final after destroying Real Madrid."
"El Pais":"Luis Enrique took Madrid back to the past of a few weeks ago, when they looked like a team in decay, at the end of their cycle. Madrid was nothing, a disoriented nothing."
"Eurosport.es":"A monster visits the Blancos."
"La Vanguardia": "There was nothing to see of the Madrid stars, nor did the well-known Madrid DNA, which can absorb any result, come to the fore."
"Marca": "Bad in reality."
"AS":"Collective suicide from Madrid."
"Sport":"PSG show Real who is the king of Europe."
France 🇫🇷
"L'Equipe": "The Galactics: PSG teach Real Madrid a lesson and reach the final of the Club World Cup."
"Eurosport.fr":"PSG embarrass Real and reach another final."
"Le Figaro":"PSG crushes Mbappé's Real."
"Le Monde":"In its reunion with Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain rolled over the Madrid club in the semi-final on Wednesday (4:0)."
"Le Parisien":"Paris is magical, Paris is galactic! The 2025 Champions League winners have overrun their 2024 predecessor."
Italy 🇮🇹
"Gazzetta dello Sport":"PSG unplayable! Pure dominance from the Parisians, who played a perfect game."
England 🏴
"ESPN:" "Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso's tactical play backfired spectacularly."
"Daily Mail":"Real Madrid resembled a bunch of amateurs against Luis Enrique's irrepressible PSG."
"talkSport":"Paris Saint-Germain sweep Real Madrid off the pitch."
"The Sun": "Antonio Rüdiger squandered the chance of a reunion with Chelsea. The former Blues defender's embarrassing blunder allowed PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé to score after nine minutes."
"TNT Sports":"PSG brushes Real aside."
"The Telegraph": "PSG look like the best team in the world in merciless destruction of Real Madrid."
Portugal 🇵🇹
"A Bola":"What a humiliation! Not even Courtois could save Real Madrid."