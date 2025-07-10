  1. Residential Customers
"Beaten up", "humiliated", "rolled down" European press rips Real to shreds after PSG defeat

Syl Battistuzzi

10.7.2025

Fabián Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi celebrate another PSG party.
Fabián Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi celebrate another PSG party.
IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

After their crushing semi-final defeat at the Club World Cup, Real Madrid are torn apart by the international press. However, there is much praise for PSG's show of strength.

10.07.2025, 12:13

10.07.2025, 12:14

Germany 🇩🇪

"Bild": "Paris shocks Alonso. Wow, they're good! Paris St. Germain are tearing Real Madrid apart."

"FAZ":"Paris gives Real Madrid no chance."

"kicker": "Impressive in the final: PSG leads Real and meets Chelsea."

"ntv.de":"Paris Saint-Germain humiliates Real Madrid mercilessly."

Club World Cup. Real Madrid without a chance against brilliant PSG

Club World CupReal Madrid without a chance against brilliant PSG

"Spiegel":"Demonstration of power by the Parisian sun kings. Paris Saint-Germain shines, the lights go out for Real Madrid: A difference in class is revealed in the heat of New Jersey."

Spox: "PSG wipe out Real in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup."

"Sport":"Royal thrashing: PSG thrash Real Madrid."

"Süddeutsche Zeitung":"PSG humiliates Real in just 24 minutes."

Austria 🇦🇹

"Krone": "Final! Paris Saint-Germain crushes Real."

Spain 🇪🇸

"El Mundo Deportivo":"Cold shower on the world stage: PSG in the final after destroying Real Madrid."

This is not how Mbappé imagined his reunion with his former club.
This is not how Mbappé imagined his reunion with his former club.
IMAGO/Eibner

"El Pais":"Luis Enrique took Madrid back to the past of a few weeks ago, when they looked like a team in decay, at the end of their cycle. Madrid was nothing, a disoriented nothing."

"Eurosport.es":"A monster visits the Blancos."

"La Vanguardia": "There was nothing to see of the Madrid stars, nor did the well-known Madrid DNA, which can absorb any result, come to the fore."

"Marca": "Bad in reality."

"AS":"Collective suicide from Madrid."

"Sport":"PSG show Real who is the king of Europe."

France 🇫🇷

"L'Equipe": "The Galactics: PSG teach Real Madrid a lesson and reach the final of the Club World Cup."

"Eurosport.fr":"PSG embarrass Real and reach another final."

"Le Figaro":"PSG crushes Mbappé's Real."

Thumbs up for coach Luis Enrique.
Thumbs up for coach Luis Enrique.
sda

"Le Monde":"In its reunion with Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain rolled over the Madrid club in the semi-final on Wednesday (4:0)."

"Le Parisien":"Paris is magical, Paris is galactic! The 2025 Champions League winners have overrun their 2024 predecessor."

Italy 🇮🇹

"Gazzetta dello Sport":"PSG unplayable! Pure dominance from the Parisians, who played a perfect game."

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

"ESPN:" "Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso's tactical play backfired spectacularly."

PSG dismantle Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso defends 4-0 defeat:

PSG dismantle Real MadridXabi Alonso defends 4-0 defeat: "We're just starting a new era"

"Daily Mail":"Real Madrid resembled a bunch of amateurs against Luis Enrique's irrepressible PSG."

"talkSport":"Paris Saint-Germain sweep Real Madrid off the pitch."

"The Sun": "Antonio Rüdiger squandered the chance of a reunion with Chelsea. The former Blues defender's embarrassing blunder allowed PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé to score after nine minutes."

"TNT Sports":"PSG brushes Real aside."

"The Telegraph": "PSG look like the best team in the world in merciless destruction of Real Madrid."

Portugal 🇵🇹

"A Bola":"What a humiliation! Not even Courtois could save Real Madrid."

The European Championship party should go on. Will young Leila Wandeler dance off the Finns today?

FIFA World Ranking. Switzerland moves up one position

