Several controversial sending-offs characterize the Champions League night. Juventus, Monaco and Dortmund are the victims - much to the incomprehension of blue expert Urs Meier, who sharply criticizes the VAR intervention in Turin in particular.

Syl Battistuzzi

In the blue Sport studio, the direct sending-off against Juve's Lloyd Kelly in particular is judged to be wrong. Show more

It's a real play-off fight in Turin. Tough duels, many heated scenes and dangerous goalmouth scrambles are on offer. In the first half, however, the ball first fizzed into the net.

After Teun Koopmeiners wins the ball, it is passed inside from the left. There, Lucas Torreira sticks Kephren Thuram in the legs from behind. Referee João Pedro Silva Pinheiro points to the spot, but lets the offender off without a penalty. "There has to be a card in any case," said refereeing expert Urs Meier in the blue Sport Studio, explaining: "The foul is from behind, above ankle height - that's dangerous to your health. FIFA and UEFA would clearly state in a training video that this is a red card. You can see it that way," says the 67-year-old from Aargau.

Kelly receives a harsh sanction for a completely unintentional foul

At least Manuel Locatelli converted the penalty kick to bring Juve within 3:5 on aggregate. The Italians had to turn up the heat even more for the second half. In the 49th minute, Llyod Kelly's open sole landed on Burak Yilmaz's lower leg after a challenge in the air. The central defender had already seen a yellow card in the first half and was initially punished by the referee with a yellow-red card. After seeing the pictures, the referee then decided to give him a straight red card.

Juventus professional Lloyd Kelly doesn't want to look. KEYSTONE

"He's in the air and has to come down at some point and hits him underneath," explained Meier. The problem is the VAR intervention. The referee goes to look at the scene and gets the idea that it's a direct red card, says Meier. "So a false yellow card was turned into an even falser red card," he wondered.

"There was no intent, it's not a kick, it's nothing, it's a normal movement by Kelly," said Meier, sharing the Juve defender's frustration. He was sure that the Portuguese referee would "take the card back". Marcel Reif also speaks of an "absurd" scene. "If Kelly can do that, that he goes up in the air and then deliberately does a pirouette when he comes down, then he must be doing figure skating. That would be high art if it was intentional and he wanted to hurt him," criticized Reif.

In the end, the Juve players showed a lot of morale, even when they were outnumbered, and even managed to save themselves for extra time thanks to two goals. There, however, the Turin team slowly ran out of steam and Galatasaray ultimately retained the upper hand.

Coulibaly sent off after minimal contact

Monaco went into the break with a 1-0 lead in Paris, but also had to play with ten men early on. Mamadou Coulibaly is unable to keep up with Nuno Mendes in a running duel in the 55th minute and knocks the Portuguese over from the side in midfield - yellow card. Just three minutes later, the game was over for the 21-year-old.

In pursuit of the ball, he lightly touches Achraf Hakimi. The PSG defender takes off spectacularly, the referee is impressed by the aerial show and sends Coulibaly off with a yellow card. A harsh decision.

Especially as PSG struck immediately after the yellow card: Désiré Doué dribbles into the penalty area from the right wing and then plays a low cross. He finds Marquinhos, who only has to push the ball over the line from close range. After the equalizer, the chance of a sensation is minimal. In the end, a 2-2 draw was enough for the defending champions.

Bensebaini sent off - unfairly?

The decision between Dortmund and Atalanta Bergamo only came deep into stoppage time. After a misplaced pass by BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and a cross into the Dortmund penalty area, Ramy Bensebaini hit Bergamo striker Nikola Krstovic in the face with his heel. The referee looked at the scene on the video screen, showed Bensebaini yellow and red - and awarded a penalty. Lazar Samardzic converted it in the 98th minute to win 4:1.

"Bensebaini clears the ball under the buttocks area, the opponent's head is very far down," explains Urs Meier. It was a scene in the gray area, but not a penalty from his point of view. "For me, the head was far too low," summarizes Meier. Marcel Reif and Mladen Petric are of the same opinion in the studio.