At Crystal Palace's Conference League match in Poland, the fans sang about Russian drones being shot down. The chant caused a stir.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Crystal Palace fans adapted the controversial "10 German Bombers" song at the game in Lublin.

Instead of German planes, they targeted Russian drones - and declared striker Mateta to be the "shooter".

The reference is explosive, as NATO had shot down Russian drones over Poland in September. Show more

Around 3,000 Crystal Palace fans had traveled to Lublin, Poland, where their club played its first away game in the Conference League against Dynamo Kiev. While the 2-0 victory on the pitch, with goals from Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah, brought joy to the English fans who had traveled with them, their chants made headlines.

They sang a variation of the controversial England fan chant "10 German Bombers". Instead of German planes, this time the Palace supporters took aim at Russian drones - and declared their striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to be the man who "shot them down".

Crystal Palace fans in Poland tonight for their game against Dynamo Kyiv…



“There were nine Russian drones in the air and Jean-Philippe Mateta shot them down” 😂👏pic.twitter.com/IoEi7zbQmK — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) October 2, 2025

"Nine Russian drones are in the air, and Jean-Philippe Mateta shoots them all down," the Palace fans sang in the stadium. Videos of the chant quickly went viral on social media.

With the chants, the English fans expressed their solidarity with Ukraine with their usual black humor. It was only in September that NATO had shot down Russian drones over Poland. Debris also fell in Lublin, where the match was taking place. At the time, Moscow denied that it had targeted Poland.

