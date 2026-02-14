Lucerne won 4:3 against GC - the next victory should follow against FCZ. Picture: Keystone

All three teams from the canton of Zurich are in action in the Super League on Saturday. YB host Winterthur, St. Gallen face Grasshoppers and FC Zurich play Lucerne.

SDA

The latter two teams managed to break free during the week. Zurich beat Winterthur 3:0 to win for the first time in the new year. Lucerne also secured their first win of the year in a 4:3 spectacle against GC.

Saturday will show who was better able to carry the momentum from these successes. With Zurich in 8th place in the table with 28 points and Lucerne just behind them with one point less, it is likely to be an evenly matched game.

Thun, the current Super League leaders, will be in action on Sunday. Mauro Lustrinelli's team could win at home against Sion for the eighth time in a row and thus beat the club record from the 2004/05 season. It has already been set since the commanding 5:1 victory against Lausanne-Sport on Thursday.

After the first win under coach Stephan Lichtsteiner in the classic against FCZ last weekend, Basel suffered their fourth defeat in their fifth game since the change of coach against Sion during the week. A win against Lugano would see Basel close the gap on the third-placed Ticino side in terms of points.

