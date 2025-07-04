Memorial to Diogo Jota outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium. IMAGO/Xinhua

The death of Diogo Jota moves the football world. At Anfield, Liverpool FC's stadium, fans gather to pay tribute. Among them are fans from other teams.

More and more people are gathering outside Liverpool FC's stadium to pay tribute to Diogo Jota.

On Thursday afternoon, a fan of Everton FC, Liverpool's city rivals, also turned up.

Reactions on the internet have been mixed, with many comments praising the gesture and others hailing criticism.

One day after the accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and his brother André, the shock in the football world continues to run deep. Many fans cannot believe that the 28-year-old has been torn from life.

Many people have taken to social media to express their condolences and also send words to Jota's family, especially his wife Rute, whom he married just 11 days before the accident, and his three children.

At Anfield stadium, where Diogo Jota provided unforgettable moments for his club Liverpool FC, fans have been gathering since Thursday morning to lay flowers, fan scarves and cuddly toys in front of the stadium.

A touch of class from this Everton fan who joined Liverpool supporters in laying tributes for Diogo Jota 👏❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/7hKmGh3F1f — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 3, 2025

Among the many red shirts, a man with a blue shirt and flowers in his hand suddenly appeared. It was a fan of Everton FC, Liverpool FC's city rivals. The opposing fan camps come together to pay tribute at the moment of mourning.

"Tragedy unites us"

The video of the beautiful gesture goes viral online - and the reactions to it are varied. In many comments, the man is praised: "In this city (Liverpool), when tragedy strikes, it doesn't matter if you're red or blue. It unites us and doesn't recognize color," writes one user on the platform "X". The majority of other users agree with him.

However, there are also comments criticizing the Everton fan for his gesture: "Need for attention, nothing more, nothing less. The Everton shirt wasn't necessary," writes one user. Another accuses the man of staging the gesture.