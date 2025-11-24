Idrissa Gueye gives Michael Keane a slap in the face. KEYSTONE

Unusual sending off in the Premier League: Idrissa Gueye is sent off in the match against Manchester United - for an assault on his own team-mate.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The match between Manchester United and Everton featured a curious highlight. Senegalese player Idrissa Gueye was shown the red card in the 13th minute - after an assault on an Everton teammate.

The 36-year-old veteran Gueye lost his nerve after his team lost the ball near their own penalty area and clashed with defender Michael Keane. The two team-mates got into a tussle, which the referee ended by sending off Gueye.

Afterwards, the exasperated red card holder, who has played over 100 international matches, had to be forcefully escorted off the pitch by two other team-mates.

Everton won the Premier League match at Old Trafford 1-0, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the winner in the 29th minute. Show more

Idrissa Gueye has started every league game for Everton this season. Although the Senegalese is an undisputed regular, his time with the Toffees appears to be coming to an end. According to media reports (via onefootball), the Liverpool club have decided against extending the central midfielder's contract, which expires next summer.

Perhaps it is this fact that prompted the 36-year-old to make a short decision in the away game against Manchester United. 12 minutes have been played when Bruno Fernandes misses a chance.

Idrissa Gueye then clashes with central defender Michael Keane. The two shove each other - and Gueye wipes his team-mate in the face. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tries to keep the two apart, but is unable to prevent the incident.

Everton snatch victory despite being outnumbered for a long time

Referee Tony Harrington has no choice but to send off Gueye. Assault remains assault - even against his own man. It was only the second sending-off in the Premier League for the veteran (in 241 appearances) and his first since October 2017.

Nevertheless, his team-mates did not let themselves down despite being outnumbered: Thanks to a remarkable goal from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (29), Everton go into the break with a lead. And the brave visitors actually managed to snatch a three-pointer from Old Trafford against the Red Devils.