Few Europeans know African football as well as Otto Pfister. The coaching legend talks to blue Sport about cultural differences, respect - and the one scene in the game against Switzerland that still annoys him today.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Otto Pfister can look back on an extraordinary coaching career, during which he coached numerous national teams in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

The now 88-year-old always placed great value on humanity and respect.

Pfister tells some anecdotes and says what still annoys him today when he thinks about the 2006 World Cup match between Switzerland and Togo. Show more

He began his coaching career as a player-coach in Vaduz before embarking on his long journey in Africa and Arabia in the 1970s. Otto Pfister, now 88 years old, coached the national teams of Rwanda, Senegal, Burkina Faso, the Ivory Coast, Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), Ghana, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Togo, Trinidad and Afghanistan.

In an interview with blue Sport, Pfister tells one anecdote after another (click here for the first part). He also has to smile at the beginning of the 80s, when he was national coach of Senegal for three years. A medicine man gives his goalkeeper a drink of red water to make him play to nil. It doesn't work, Senegal loses.

Pfister laughs and says: "When I asked the man why the drink hadn't worked, he said: 'There's only one possibility: the goalie hasn't behaved properly for the last time in his life.'" Then the magic potion would probably be of little use to some goalies ...

He spoke in French, English and in "technical language", as he says. Footballers know what they mean to each other. Learning languages - this privilege later became a great advantage for his son Michael, or Mike for short. As a teenager in Saudi Arabia in the 1990s, he was the only Christian in a class of Muslims - he made friends, learned the new language, the new culture and is now the head of a FIFA foundation.

The FCZ and Abédi Pelé

What does this show Pfister? You have to treat everyone decently, see everyone as an individual. Take care of others. He cites two examples: FCZ barracked its Ivorian jewel Abédi Pelè in a one-room apartment in Niederdorf in the 80s, where he quickly made the wrong friends - and only later became happy in Marseille.

FC Bayern, on the other hand, organized a family within two days, where a youngster named Sammy Kuffour found a safe haven. "You know, you can always rely on Bayern." Kuffour became a top performer over the years.

Samuel "Sammy" Kuffour (above) became a legend at Bayern Munich. Keystone

Respecting people, never embarrassing them in front of their colleagues - these are also premises that Pfister always lived by, especially in Africa. "Many coaches rage in front of the team - and the players want nothing more to do with them." He says he could name many prominent names.

He coached Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba. He was champion with Zamalek Cairo and got to know many Swiss coaches who coached in Africa: Christian Gross? "A super guy". Marcel Koller? "A gentleman". And they all have one thing in common: If you lose twice in Africa, you have to go to the airport and go home. Pfister laughs.

Adebayor and Patrick Müller

He has no regrets, he assures us. He didn't even see a million from afar - but he didn't need the money anyway.

Is something bothering him? No. Wait, yes, something: when Pfister was playing with Togo against Switzerland at the 2006 World Cup, "Patrick Müller pulled Emanuel Adebayor (Togo's best player, ed.) to the ground with both hands," says Pfister. Instead of a penalty, there was nothing. And it also annoys him when his Swiss friends grumble when they have to pay 50 centimes more for a café crème. "Where are we then? That's not a problem!" he then says.

Otto Pfister in conversation with Emmanuel Adebayor. imago

Pfister talks himself into a rage for a moment. "Every African should receive 20,000 francs, an apartment and a car anyway - to make up for the way Europe has plundered their continent for centuries."

Fate has been kind to the now 88-year-old, who made his way from Cologne altar boy to world coach. He doesn't want to rule out taking over a country again; he last coached Afghanistan in 2018. "Why rule anything out? When something good comes along..." Pfister's hunger is not yet satisfied.