Captain Amir Abrashi is the face of Grasshopper Club Zürich. Picture: Keystone

Since the appointment of Tomas Oral as coach, the Grasshoppers have been much more stable. Captain Amir Abrashi emphasizes the sense of unity that has developed, but also warns.

Amir Abrashi appears in a good mood for the interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency on the Grasshopper Club Zurich campus. The 34-year-old defensive midfielder is clearly relieved after last Sunday's 1-0 win against Young Boys, the first home victory since the 3-1 win against Sion on August 24 of last year. The words just bubble out of him, his enormous passion for the club is clear to see.

Dream come true

Abrashi's attachment to Grasshoppers can be traced back to his childhood. Growing up in Bischofszell in the canton of Thurgau, he experienced his first game as a spectator at a match in the top Swiss league at the Hardturm, the Zurich club's stadium at the time. "That's how the connection to the club came about. GC was a big power in Swiss football back then, and it was a dream for me to play there," says Abrashi.

This dream came true. In the summer of 2010, he moved from Winterthur to Grasshoppers, for whom he made his debut in the then NLA against Neuchâtel Xamax on July 17, 2010. In 2015, he moved to Germany to SC Freiburg, with whom he was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2016. In January 2021, he was loaned out to FC Basel until the end of the season before returning to GC. "I also liked it at Freiburg, but the bond with GC is completely different," says Abrashi. That's why he suffers enormously when things aren't going well. He then finds it difficult to switch off.

There was and is a lot to suffer for Abrashi. In the first season after his return, Grasshoppers narrowly escaped the barrage against the runners-up in the Challenge League; a year ago, they saved themselves in extremis against Thun. Afterwards, Abrashi spoke of one of the best moments. But this season is also against relegation. After 26 rounds, Zurich are in third-last place, six points ahead of bottom-placed Winterthur and one point ahead of penultimate-placed Yverdon.

Hard-hitting Oral

Nevertheless, Abrashi's good mood is understandable, and not just because of the win against the current Swiss champions. The dismissal of Marco Schällibaum on November 5 had the desired effect, and the team has been very stable so far under his successor Tomas Oral. While GC had picked up just nine points in the 13 championship games with Schällibaum in charge, they have now scored 17 points in the twelve games under the German. The only defeat under Oral in the Super League came in mid-February at home to Servette (1:2 after leading 1:0).

The Grasshoppers could, if not should, have picked up a few more points. Under Oral, they conceded the equalizer no fewer than five times after the 82nd minute, including twice in stoppage time. Abrashi puts this down to a certain naivety in view of the young team.

What is different now? "We've developed a sense of unity," says Abrashi. "Oral is tough as nails. Right from the start, he made sure there was order and that we became a unit." While each player used to eat when they wanted after training, lunch is now eaten together. The team now enters the training pitch together. This leads to more discussions among each other, which is all the more important in this day and age. "Otherwise, everyone is on their own and looking at their cell phones," says Abrashi.

Everyone feels important

Last December, the Swiss-Albanian dual national extended his contract with GC for another season until 2026. You can see how much energy he still has on the pitch. He has found a way to stay fit, does special exercises and goes to an osteopath once a week. Nevertheless, he only looks from year to year. It is clear to him, however, that he will stay involved in football after his career ends, preferably with the Grasshoppers. He cannot imagine a life without football. That is why he has started training to become a coach.

For the time being, however, Abrashi's entire focus is on the current championship if he wants to continue the positive trend with GC. Saturday's opponents are St. Gallen away from home. "Everyone feels important under Oral. The team works, no matter who plays. Getting that right is the hardest thing for a coach," says Abrashi. "The lads are giving it their all, we're fitter than ever. The training sessions are tough, but they're still fun. You love coming back to the campus." Despite all the praise, Abrashi repeatedly warns in conversation: "We haven't achieved anything yet. We all have to be aware of that." After all, Abrashi wants to keep his spirits high.

