Uli Hoeness likes the idea of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala working their magic for Bayern. That is unlikely to be an issue this year. Wirtz joked before the European Championship.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Florian Wirtz is attracting interest from the big clubs. A transfer is unlikely to be an issue this summer, but things may look different next year.

At a club anniversary of a German amateur club, Uli Hoeness spoke about a possible Wirtz transfer to Bayern Munich. Hoeness likes the idea of seeing Wirtz in a Bayern shirt.

In addition to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be very interested in the services of the agile attacking player. Show more

Honorary President Uli Hoeness of FC Bayern Munich would be delighted to sign Florian Witz from Bayer Leverkusen. "Everyone knows that I would love to see him at Bayern Munich," said the 72-year-old in Seligenporten. Hoeness was there for the 75th anniversary of the Bavarian amateur club SV Seligenporten.

After winning the championship and DFB Cup with Bayer, there was much speculation about the future of attacking midfielder Wirtz, although he still has a contract with Leverkusen until 2027. "I feel comfortable in Leverkusen, so I'm excited to see what happens in the future," said Wirtz. As in the previous season at the club, Wirtz also impressed for the German national team, with whom he lost to Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals.

Transfer currently not an issue

This summer, a transfer for Wirtz is said to be out of the question. Next year could be a different story. However, the 21-year-old is not only highly rated by FC Bayern. Top international clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are also said to be very interested in signing Witz.

At FC Bayern, Wirtz could form a dream duo with Jamal Musiala (21) in the future. Hoeness would certainly like this dream combination.

"We've joked from time to time that we'll play for a club one day, but you can't predict that," said Wirtz last month. "We've often said that we like playing together, in training and in games. We're both still at our clubs and feel very comfortable," he assured. Musiala, who was sitting next to Wirtz on the podium at the time, didn't want to add anything to that. He still has a contract with FC Bayern until mid-2026.

Kompany trains at Tegernsee

The two European Championship participants are currently on vacation. Musiala's Munich teammates will head to the training camp at Lake Tegernsee on Monday, where new coach Vincent Kompany wants to lay further foundations for pre-season preparation.

