Harry Kane is the man of the evening in Bayern's victory in the grand final against Stuttgart. The superlatives for the hat-trick scorer are running out. Even his opponents praised the Englishman.

Vincent Kompany was the last to leave the Bayern dressing room with the DFB Cup. And the coach handed the golden trophy to goalscorer Harry Kane, who gave a final interview in the catacombs of Berlin's Olympic Stadium. It was a demonstrative gesture for the man of the evening, whose hat-trick after the break almost single-handedly secured the German champions a clear 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart in the final.

The hymns of praise poured down on "King Kane" during the long Munich double night in the capital. The 32-year-old Englishman himself spoke of "one of the best nights of my career".

"The best season of my career"

He raved about "a fantastic season, even if we were a little unlucky in the Champions League". Bayern narrowly lost out to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals and thus missed out on the final.

Kane is slowly running out of superlatives. But he found another one himself. "Personally, it was the best season of my career," he said after scoring 61 goals in 51 competitive matches. In Munich, he is winning the trophies that have eluded him as a player at Tottenham Hotspur and so far with England's national team.

Hoeness: The best transfer we have ever made

"That was the best transfer we've ever made," said Bayern's honorary president Uli Hoeness on ARD about the goalscorer, who was signed in the summer of 2023 for around 100 million euros.

"His game is so complete," said coach Kompany: "Harry is an absolute leader who has delivered. When it comes to Harry, it's also about personality. He also showed that in the final. And he's now in top shape for the World Cup."

The loser also had nothing but praise for Kane. "The whole package is simply world class, world class," said Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness: "He made the difference. Unfortunately, he had another one of his days against us. It's hard to believe what he's doing."

New contract? "Both sides are happy with each other"

In three years at Bayern, Kane has been top scorer in the Bundesliga three times. But his contract only runs for one more year. He should be extended if possible - and as soon as possible. Kane is open to this, he has repeatedly declared his support for FC Bayern. He is relaxed, his negotiating position is excellent. "I think both sides are happy with each other," he said. For Bayern patron Hoeness, the star striker is not for sale. "FC Bayern is a buyers' club, not a sellers' club," said the 74-year-old.

"Harry caused a sensation in the Premier League for a decade, unfortunately without winning any titles. He now deserves to win them," said Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl. "For me, he has every right to win the Ballon d'Or."