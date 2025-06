A picture of days gone by: Sonny Kittel celebrates with Noah Persson after his goal to make it 2:0 in the match against Yverdon. Keystone

GC is undergoing a radical change. As GC writes in a press release, no fewer than 10 players are leaving the club. Alain Sutter seems to be cleaning up the store.

Patrick Lämmle

Grasshopper Club Zürich has terminated the cooperation with Sonny Kittel, Manuel Kuttin, Giotto Morandi, Tsiy Ndenge, Ayumu Seko and Pascal Schürpf. In addition, the loan contracts of Adama Bojang, Nestory Irankunda, Bryan Lasme and Noah Persson are coming to an end. They are all returning to their home clubs.