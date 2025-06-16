Peter Zeidler was on the sidelines of VfL Bochum until October 2024. David Inderlied/dpa

On Monday, Lausanne bid farewell to Ludovic Magnin in the direction of Basel on its homepage. According to information from blue Sport, Peter Zeidler's successor should already be in place.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to information from blue Sport, Peter Zeidler is likely to take over from Ludovic Magnin on the FC Lausanne-Sport touchline. Show more

Ludovic Magnin's transfer from Lausanne to FC Basel has now been announced and he will be presented to FCB on Tuesday.

After all, the transfer is only a final announcement; blue Sport already announced the move on June 5. The fact that it took so long had mainly to do with the double-winning coach Fabio Celestini, whose contract termination at the knee of the Rhine was protracted.

Lausanne had already known for some time that Magnin would be moving on after three successful seasons. "Thank you for everything, Ludo!", the club wrote on its website, listing his successes and bidding farewell to the "son of the city".

Zeidler knows the league and speaks perfect French

But the Vaudois didn't just write farewell lines and remain idle during this time - they immediately looked around for a suitable successor.

According to information from blue Sport, they have already found him. Everything points to Peter Zeidler taking over and moving back to the Super League after a brief adventure at VfL Bochum, where he was sacked in October last year after a poor start to the season.

Zeidler would be a logical solution. After six years at FC St. Gallen (2018 to 2024) and eight months at Sion (2016/17), the 62-year-old German knows the league like no other. He also inspires the fans with the attacking power football he plays - and Zeidler speaks perfect French, as he once worked as a French teacher.