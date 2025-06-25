FC Luzern resumed training this week - with Mario Frick. Keystone

Mario Frick would have liked to make the move abroad this summer, but is now staying with FC Luzern. The coach speaks openly about the missed opportunities in Germany and Italy.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCL coach Mario Frick flirted with a move to Serie A promotion contender Pisa, with whom he held talks - but after a period of silence and an ultimatum, he turned it down.

Schalke were also interested in Frick, but opted for another coach. The many goals conceded by the Luzern team last season apparently made Schalke's management have doubts.

Frick will now remain at FC Luzern, his contract runs until summer 2026 and an extension is currently not on the table. Show more

Mario Frick has been coaching FC Luzern since December 2021, making him the longest-serving coach in the Super League. Now the time was ripe for him to embark on a new adventure, the Liechtenstein native revealed at the start of training for the Central Swiss club. And it also became concrete with one club.

Serie A promotion contender AC Pisa contacted Frick and four meetings were held with the club's management. "It all sounded great. Then the 'Italian theater' started," Frick is quoted as saying by the "Luzerner Zeitung". "They didn't let us hear from them for eight days. After this time, I gave them an ultimatum that they should make a decision because I owed sports director Remo Meyer and the FCL clarity about my future."

Obviously, the Italians took too long, so Frick decided to inform the club that he was no longer available. Not an easy decision for the 50-year-old, who enjoyed the project in Pisa. "They have big plans to stay in Serie A. Moving to a top five league would have been a step forward for me."

However, Frick is also aware that Pisa played in a 5-4-1 system in the promotion season under Filippo Inzaghi (who left for Palermo) - very defensive and only switching. "It's almost the opposite of what I play." He therefore understands why the club ultimately opted for Alberto Gilardino.

Too playful for Schalke?

Pisa was not the only club that would have come into question. "I also held talks with Schalke," reveals Frick. However, they opted for Miron Muslic, who was relegated from the Championship (second English league) with Plymouth Argyle last season. Schalke's sporting director Frank Baumann explained to him that the team now needed stability. Frick: "The 64 goals conceded with FCL last season are not exactly an accolade in this respect."

It is now clear to him that he will stay in Lucerne. His contract runs until the summer of 2026 and he is not thinking about extending it at the moment. However, Frick doesn't want to mourn the missed opportunity abroad for long: "It's not a problem for me. I have a contract and will be the first to fulfill it if the next step doesn't materialize. That's the case now. That's why I'm starting from scratch again."

