  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Frick on his failed move to Serie A "Everything sounded great - then the 'Italian theater' started"

Jan Arnet

25.6.2025

FC Luzern resumed training this week - with Mario Frick.
FC Luzern resumed training this week - with Mario Frick.
Keystone

Mario Frick would have liked to make the move abroad this summer, but is now staying with FC Luzern. The coach speaks openly about the missed opportunities in Germany and Italy.

25.06.2025, 11:40

25.06.2025, 12:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FCL coach Mario Frick flirted with a move to Serie A promotion contender Pisa, with whom he held talks - but after a period of silence and an ultimatum, he turned it down.
  • Schalke were also interested in Frick, but opted for another coach. The many goals conceded by the Luzern team last season apparently made Schalke's management have doubts.
  • Frick will now remain at FC Luzern, his contract runs until summer 2026 and an extension is currently not on the table.
Show more

Mario Frick has been coaching FC Luzern since December 2021, making him the longest-serving coach in the Super League. Now the time was ripe for him to embark on a new adventure, the Liechtenstein native revealed at the start of training for the Central Swiss club. And it also became concrete with one club.

Serie A promotion contender AC Pisa contacted Frick and four meetings were held with the club's management. "It all sounded great. Then the 'Italian theater' started," Frick is quoted as saying by the "Luzerner Zeitung". "They didn't let us hear from them for eight days. After this time, I gave them an ultimatum that they should make a decision because I owed sports director Remo Meyer and the FCL clarity about my future."

Transfers and test matches at a glance. How the 12 Super League teams are preparing for the season

Transfers and test matches at a glanceHow the 12 Super League teams are preparing for the season

Obviously, the Italians took too long, so Frick decided to inform the club that he was no longer available. Not an easy decision for the 50-year-old, who enjoyed the project in Pisa. "They have big plans to stay in Serie A. Moving to a top five league would have been a step forward for me."

However, Frick is also aware that Pisa played in a 5-4-1 system in the promotion season under Filippo Inzaghi (who left for Palermo) - very defensive and only switching. "It's almost the opposite of what I play." He therefore understands why the club ultimately opted for Alberto Gilardino.

Too playful for Schalke?

Pisa was not the only club that would have come into question. "I also held talks with Schalke," reveals Frick. However, they opted for Miron Muslic, who was relegated from the Championship (second English league) with Plymouth Argyle last season. Schalke's sporting director Frank Baumann explained to him that the team now needed stability. Frick: "The 64 goals conceded with FCL last season are not exactly an accolade in this respect."

It is now clear to him that he will stay in Lucerne. His contract runs until the summer of 2026 and he is not thinking about extending it at the moment. However, Frick doesn't want to mourn the missed opportunity abroad for long: "It's not a problem for me. I have a contract and will be the first to fulfill it if the next step doesn't materialize. That's the case now. That's why I'm starting from scratch again."

Videos from the department

Football news

Transfer ticker. Sion sign talented Swiss striker from Gladbach ++ Behrami becomes technical director at Watford

Transfer tickerSion sign talented Swiss striker from Gladbach ++ Behrami becomes technical director at Watford

National team coach Sundhage explains.

National team coach Sundhage explains"That's why I like to let my teams play against juniors"

Tough test on Thursday. National team coach Sundhage ahead of European Championship dress rehearsal:

Tough test on ThursdayNational team coach Sundhage ahead of European Championship dress rehearsal: "The result against the Czech Republic is important"

Notable transfer. Austria Salzburg signs the son of pop star Phil Collins

Notable transferAustria Salzburg signs the son of pop star Phil Collins

New coach irritates national team captain. Three weeks of silence: Ten Hag is said to have annoyed Granit Xhaka

New coach irritates national team captainThree weeks of silence: Ten Hag is said to have annoyed Granit Xhaka