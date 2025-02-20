AZ Alkmaar set the course for the round of 16 in the Europa League with a 4:1 victory in the first leg against Galatasaray. However, the Dutch side now have to play in Istanbul. And that's no walk in the park, as blue Sport experts Markus Neumayr and Alex Frei know.

Markus Neumayr played for the Turkish club Kasimpasa in the 2017/18 season. His eyes still sparkle today when he talks about the electrifying atmosphere in Turkish stadiums in the blue Sport Studio. "Everything flies around your ears - from the Turkish lira to the lighter." It may sound unpleasant, but Neumayr says of his time in Turkey: "The atmosphere was one of the best things I've experienced. The Turks over there live for the club. It's unbelievable."

Alex Frei's experiences in Turkey were less pleasant as far as the fans were concerned. The World Cup qualifier in 2005 is remembered by Swiss football fans as the "shame of Istanbul". Alex Frei and his team-mates received an extremely unfriendly welcome at the airport - from the airport staff to the fans, everyone made it clear to the Swiss that they were anything but welcome. The Swiss then lost the game 2:4, but thanks to the 2:0 victory in the first leg, they still managed to book their World Cup ticket - thanks to the away goals rule in force at the time.

Turkish football fans do not welcome Alex Frei with open arms in 2005. Screenshot: X

There were tumultuous scenes on the pitch after the game. When asked about that evening, Alex Frei says: "It's still fresh in my mind. But I don't hold any grudges today, for me it's actually a thing of the past. But I understand that there are still players who were there and can't forget it. And I fully understand that."

The Turkish national team is not Galatasaray and another 20 years have passed since the "disgrace of Istanbul". But one thing has not changed: Football fans in Turkey always manage to drive their team to peak performances and intimidate opposing teams. And that is precisely why AZ Alkmaar should not be too sure of reaching the last 16 of the Europa League just yet.

The highlights from the first leg

