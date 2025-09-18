The premier league enters a new round. Which two teams will compete in the grand final? Here's everything you need to know about the eagerly awaited final on May 30, 2026.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Champions League starts this week with the league phase.

The final match will take place on May 30, 2026.

Here you can find all the information you need about the final. Show more

Where will the 2026 Champions League final take place?

The 71st final of the premier league will take place this season at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

The city already hosted the UEFA Europa League final in 2023, and now the Champions League is coming to the Hungarian capital for the first time.

When will the final take place?

The final of the 2026 Champions League is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026. It will be the 34th final since the renaming to UEFA Champions League.

The kick-off time will be adjusted - to 7 p.m. Swiss time. This is earlier than in previous years and, according to UEFA, has to do with the optimization of logistics and processes on match day.

The Puskas Arena: the final stadium of the Champions League. Keystone

What does the winner of the Champions League get?

Firstly, the legendary Henkelpott. The UEFA Champions League trophy is 73.5 cm high and weighs 7.5 kg.

The winners also receive the right to compete in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup against the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.

They will also receive an automatic place in the group stage of the 2026/27 Champions League if they do not qualify via their national championship.

And then, of course, there is also a monetary prize. However, the big money in the Champions League is earned on the way to the final. The winners only receive 6.5 million euros more than the losers.

Where will the other European Cup finals take place in 2026?

Final of the Europa League 2026: Beşiktaş Park, Istanbul

Final of the Conference League 2026: RB Arena, Leipzig

Final of the Women's Champions League 2026: Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo