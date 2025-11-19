Dan Ndoye has qualified for the 2026 World Cup with Switzerland. Keystone

Switzerland has qualified for the World Cup for the sixth time in a row. 6 of the 48 World Cup tickets are still up for grabs. blue News provides you with the most important facts about the XXL World Cup 2026.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2026 World Cup will take place in Mexico, Canada and the USA.

For the first time, 48 nations will play for the World Cup title. 42 World Cup participants have now been confirmed.

The final World Cup tickets will be contested in the play-offs taking place in March. The draw for the play-off duels will take place on November 20.

The draw for the World Cup groups will take place on December 5. Show more

When and where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

For the first time, a World Cup will be held in three countries. Canada, Mexico and the USA will host the first World Cup with 48 teams. The opening match will take place on June 11, 2026 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, while the World Cup final will be held on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in the US state of New Jersey.

Will Switzerland be at the World Cup?

Yes, the Swiss national team has qualified for a World Cup for the sixth time in a row after 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. In these appearances, Switzerland were eliminated in the round of 16 four times, with 2010 ending after the group stage. This will be Switzerland's 13th appearance at the World Cup. Switzerland reached the quarter-finals in 1934, 1938 and the 1954 home World Cup.

Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

After the November international matches, 42 of the 48 World Cup participants have been determined. The remaining six World Cup tickets will be contested in the play-offs.

These nations are taking part in the 2026 World Cup Co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, USA

Europe: England, France, Croatia, Portugal, Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland , Belgium

Asia: Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan

Africa: Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

Oceania: New Zealand

North and Central America: Panama, Curaçao, Haiti Show more

How do the play-offs work?

Europe will host 12 of the 16 World Cup participants. The twelve group runners-up and the four best-placed Nations League group winners who have not yet qualified for the World Cup take part in the play-offs. There are two rounds to get through. The draw will take place on November 20.

European play-off participants (4 of 16) Albania, Italy, Ireland, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Slovakia, Poland, Wales, Denmark, Kosovo, Turkey, Bosnia-Herzegovina (all as group runners-up), Romania, Sweden, North Macedonia and Northern Ireland (all via Nations League). Show more

Two World Cup tickets will be awarded in the intercontinental play-offs, in which six teams will take part. The two nations from the sextet that are ranked highest in the FIFA world rankings in November are seeded for one of the two play-off finals. The other four teams remain unseeded and will be drawn into two semi-final pairings to determine the other two play-off finalists. Only the CONCACAF duo (North and Central America, plus the Caribbean) cannot meet. The World Cup play-off tournament will be played in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Intercontinental play-off participants (2 of 6) Bolivia, New Caledonia, DR Congo, Iraq, Suriname, Jamaica Show more

When is the draw for the World Cup groups?

The draw for the World Cup groups will take place on December 5 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.. The draw will begin at 12:00 noon local time (6:00 p.m. in Switzerland). Six lots will be unnamed, as the draw will take place before the playoff matches.

In which cities will the World Cup matches take place?

A total of 16 cities will host the games, eleven of which will be in the USA: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Boston and New York. Mexico will be represented by Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City, while the Canadian host cities will be Vancouver and Toronto. The venues will be divided into three zones (West, Central and East), with each team playing its matches in only one zone during the preliminary round.

How does the format work?

There are twelve groups of four in which everyone plays against everyone else. The top two in each group and the top eight of the twelve third-placed teams qualify for the round of 16. The winners progress to the next round, while the losers are eliminated. Only the losers of the semi-finals remain in the tournament and play in the match for third place. There are 104 matches in total.

How do I get World Cup tickets?

Ticket sales are divided into several phases. After an initial pre-sale was only open to VISA credit card holders, the first official phase allowed interested parties to register to take part in a lottery. The second phase was reserved for residents of the host countries and took place from November 12 to 15. In the third phase, from November 17, those who have registered for the lottery will be informed whether they will be given a time slot to purchase tickets. The fourth phase will start after the group draw on December 5, and last-minute tickets will be available to buy in the final phase next spring.

How much do World Cup tickets cost?

The cheapest tickets for a group game cost around 60 dollars (48 CHF), but only a few of these are available. The cheapest ticket for the final is 2030 dollars (1615 CHF), the most expensive is expected to cost over 6000 dollars (4775 CHF). For the first time, Fifa will also offer its own resale platform, from which it will earn a lot of money if the ticket holder changes. But it's not just the tickets that are expensive, the costs for travel and accommodation are also a burden on the wallet. There can also be hefty parking fees.