Switzerland has qualified for the World Cup for the sixth time in a row. 6 of the 48 World Cup tickets are still up for grabs. blue News provides you with the most important facts about the XXL World Cup 2026.

It all kicks off on June 11 Everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2026 World Cup will take place in Mexico, Canada and the USA.

For the first time, 48 nations will play for the World Cup title.

Switzerland will face Canada, Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina in Group B.

When and where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

For the first time, a World Cup will be held in three countries. Canada, Mexico and the USA will host the first World Cup with 48 teams. The opening match will take place on June 11, 2026 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, with Mexico playing South Africa. The World Cup final will take place on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who will Switzerland face?

Switzerland were drawn into Group B at the draw - together with co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina, who won the European qualifying play-off.

When and where will Switzerland play?

The national team will kick off the tournament on June 13, 2026 in San Francisco against Qatar (9:00 p.m. Swiss time). The second match will be played on June 18 in Los Angeles against Bosnia-Herzegovina (9:00 p.m. Swiss time). The preliminary round concludes on June 24 in Vancouver against co-hosts Canada (21:00).

Men's World Cup June 11 to July 19

June 11: Opening match Mexico - South Africa

Opening match Mexico - South Africa June 13, 9 p.m.: Qatar - Switzerland

Qatar - Switzerland June 18, 9 p.m.: Switzerland - Bosnia-Herzegovina

Switzerland - Bosnia-Herzegovina June 24, 9 p.m.: Switzerland - Canada

Switzerland - Canada June 28 to July 4: Round of 16

Round of 16 July 4 to July 7: Round of 16

Round of 16 July 9 to July 12: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals July 14 to July 18: Semi-finals

Semi-finals July 19: Final

What do the World Cup groups look like?

The World Cup groups at a glance Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Czech Republic

Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Czech Republic Group B: Canada, Switzerland , Qatar, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada, , Qatar, Bosnia-Herzegovina Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, Turkey

USA, Australia, Paraguay, Turkey Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Sweden

Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Sweden Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq

France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, DR Congo

Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, DR Congo Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

In which cities will the World Cup matches take place?

A total of 16 cities will host the games, eleven of which will be in the USA: Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Boston and New York. Mexico will be represented by Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City, while the Canadian host cities will be Vancouver and Toronto. The venues will be divided into three zones (West, Central and East), with each team playing its matches in only one zone during the preliminary round.

How does the format work?

There are twelve groups of four in which everyone plays against everyone else. The top two in each group and the top eight of the twelve third-placed teams qualify for the round of 16. The winners progress to the next round, while the losers are eliminated. Only the losers of the semi-finals remain in the tournament and play in the match for third place. There are 104 matches in total.

How do I get World Cup tickets?

Ticket sales are divided into several phases. After an initial pre-sale was only open to VISA credit card holders, the first official phase allowed interested parties to register to take part in a lottery. The second phase was reserved for residents of the host countries and took place from November 12 to 15. In the third phase, since November 17, those who have registered for the lottery will be informed whether they will be given a time slot to purchase tickets. The fourth phase started after the group draw on December 5. Last-minute tickets are still available to buy in the final phase.

How expensive are World Cup tickets?

The cheapest tickets for a group match cost around 60 dollars (48 CHF), but only a few of these are available. The cheapest ticket for the final is 2030 dollars (1615 CHF), the most expensive is expected to cost over 6000 dollars (4775 CHF).

For the first time, FIFA will also offer its own resale platform, from which it will earn a lot of money if the ticket holder changes. But it's not just the tickets that are expensive, the costs for travel and accommodation are also a burden on the wallet. There can also be hefty parking fees.

More about the 2026 FIFA World Cup