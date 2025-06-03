FIFA President Gianni Infantino has made sure that Lionel Messi will be at the Club World Cup. KEYSTONE

The Club World Cup will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025. blue Sport answers the most important questions about the new competition.

The Club World Cup, newly organized by FIFA, will take place for the first time next summer. These are the most important questions and answers about the event.

When and where will the Club World Cup take place?

From June 15 to July 23, 2025, the tournament will be held in the USA and is regarded as the country's dress rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The 63 matches will be played at twelve venues in the USA, with the opening match taking place in Miami and the final in New Jersey.

What are the financial incentives?

There's a lot of money involved. According to reports, the clubs will receive at least 50 million US dollars just for taking part. Organizer FIFA expects revenues of "a few billion", as the "Sportschau" calculates.

The groups?

Group A: Palmeiras (BRA), FC Porto, Al Ahly (EGY), Inter Miami.

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Botafogo (BRA), Seattle Sounders (Stefan Frei).

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City (NZL), Boca Juniors (ARG), Benfica Lisbon (Zeki Amdouni).

Group D: Flamengo (BRA), Espérance de Tunis, Chelsea, Club Léon (MEX).

Group E: River Plate (ARG), Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN), Monterrey (MEX), Inter Milan (Yann Sommer).

Group F: Fluminense (BRA), Borussia Dortmund (Gregor Kobel), Ulsan (KOR), Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA).

Group G: Manchester City (Manuel Akanji), Wydad (MAR), Al Ain (UAE), Juventus Turin.

Group H: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal (KSA), Pachuca (MEX), Salzburg (Bryan Okoh).

What format will be used?

The game will be played in the World Cup format for national teams. The two best clubs from each of the eight preliminary groups advance to the knockout round.

How were the starting places allocated?

Europe (12 places): The winners of the 2021 to 2024 Champions League Chelsea FC (2021), Real Madrid (2022 and 2024) and Manchester City (2023). Nine places remain for the best teams in the European four-year ranking. If two teams from one country are already there, only teams from other European leagues may qualify.

South America (6 places): Because four different Brazilian clubs won the Copa Libertadores between 2021 and 2024, all four are in the Club World Cup. These are SE Palmeiras, CR Flamengo, FC Fluminense and Botafogo FR. River Plate and Boca Juniors will also make it to the tournament via the South American ranking.

Asia (4 places): Asian Champions League winners: Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan). Asian ranking: Ulsan HD (South Korea).

Africa (4 places): Champions League winners: Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) African ranking: Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

North/Central America and Caribbean (4 places): Champions Cup winners: CF Monterrey (Mexico), Pachuca (Mexico), Club Leon (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (USA).

Oceania (1 place): Oceania ranking: Auckland City (New Zealand).

Host USA (1 place): Inter Miami was awarded the host country spot by FIFA. This is because Inter Miami scored the most points in the regular MLS season (before the playoffs) and thus won the Supporters' Shield.

Who has problems with the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup has come in for a lot of criticism, and there are several reasons for this:

- The players now have to play in a tournament in a summer when there is no World Cup or European Championship. This increases the already heavy workload even more.

- The Club World Cup competes with women's football. This is because the European Women's Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2. The Club World Cup will attract a lot of attention.

- In the national leagues, the gap between the top teams and the rest will widen even further. The participants will already receive 50 million euros in entry fees alone. This will make the successful clubs even richer, while the others will lose out.

Where can you watch the Club World Cup?

The internet channel DAZN will broadcast all matches exclusively and worldwide live and free of charge for viewers, as DAZN and FIFA announced on Wednesday. A paid subscription is not necessary, just an account. The channel will also broadcast the draw.

(with material from the news agency DPA)

