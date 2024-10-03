Nati striker Alayah Pilgrim wants to win the hearts of Swiss fans. Imago

In addition to Switzerland, which has already qualified for the 2025 European Football Championship as host nation, eight other participants have already been confirmed. Tickets have been on sale since October 1 and demand is high. Find out everything you need to know about the tournament here.

Patrick Lämmle

When will the European Championship 2025 take place?

The European Women's Championship runs from July 2, 2025 to July 27, 2025.

The venues of the European Championship 2025

The Swiss national team will open the tournament on July 2 at St. Jakob-Park in Basel. The final will also take place there 25 days later. Matches will take place in seven other cities: Bern (Wankdorf), Geneva (Stade de Genève), Zurich (Letzigrund), St.Gallen (Kybunpark), Lucerne (Swissporarena), Thun (Stockhorn Arena) and in Sion (Stade de Tourbillon).

Which countries are taking part in the European Championship?

Switzerland is seeded as the host country. Eight other teams have secured their ticket to the European Championships so far: Germany, Spain, France, England, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Iceland. The remaining seven starting places will be determined in two play-off rounds, which will be held at the end of October and the end of November.

What is the tournament format?

Since 2017, 16 teams have taken part in the European Championship. The tournament is played in four groups of four, from which the top two qualify for the quarter-finals. A total of 31 matches will be played.

When will the group draw take place?

The European Championship groups will be drawn on December 16 in Lausanne. Switzerland is seeded in Pot 1 and will therefore not face any of the three best-ranked participating countries in the group stage.

Is the Swiss national team one of the favorites?

The Swiss national team has never made it past the group stage at a European Championship and is not one of the favorites on paper. Nevertheless, Switzerland will be aiming to reach the quarter-finals and that seems absolutely realistic, as they should be on a par with the teams from pots 3 and 4. Added to this is the home advantage, which should not be underestimated. If the Swiss national team manage to leave two teams behind them, they will be guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals. And as always, once the group stage is over, anything is possible.

Who are the top favorites to win the European Championship title?

The top favorites for the European Championship title are the reigning world champions from Spain. England are also among the top favorites to defend their title. France and record European champions Germany are also among the crème de la crème in women's football. The likelihood of a team from this quartet winning the European Championship is certainly high.

How can I get tickets for the European Championship?

A total of 720,000 tickets are available for the entire tournament. Advance sales started on October 1. In the first phase, 250,000 tickets will be put into circulation. To get your hands on tickets, you have to register on the Uefa website.

The sale runs according to the motto: "It'll last as long as it lasts." So you shouldn't wait too long, because many tickets are already sold out. "After just a few hours and together with last week's sponsored pre-sale, over 120,000 tickets were sold," the SFA wrote on a website the day after the launch. 14 matches were sold out within the first hour.

After the final draw on December 16 in Lausanne, around 120,000 additional tickets will be available to fans of the 16 participating national teams, and an official ticket resale platform will be available from spring 2025 for those who have not been able to purchase tickets by then.

How much does a European Championship ticket cost?

Tickets are significantly cheaper than for the men's tournament last summer. In the cheapest category, a ticket costs just CHF 25, and CHF 30 for the opening match and the final. Tickets in the highest category range from 40 to 90 francs.

A special highlight: tickets are valid on the day of the match from any Swiss town for the outward and return journey on public transport.

What is the home European Championship supposed to achieve in Switzerland?

After the 1954 World Cup and the 2008 European Men's Championship, Switzerland is hosting a major women's tournament for the first time. First and foremost, it should be a big football festival where Switzerland can show itself in its best light.

But the tournament is also intended to give women's football in Switzerland a boost - and a lasting one at that. There are also concrete and measurable goals: In the area of elite football, the SFA wants to increase interest in the domestic Women's Super League and double spectator numbers by 2027, among other things. Over the same period, the number of girls and women playing football in Switzerland is to be increased from just under 40,000 to 80,000 and the number of female officials from 2,500 to 5,000. The SFA also wants to double the number of women in decision-making positions in the Swiss football landscape. Various projects should help to ensure that these ambitious goals are achieved.

