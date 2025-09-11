The new UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season kicks off on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The most important questions and answers before the start.

Jan Arnet

What is the format?

The group stage with 32 teams has been history since last season. There is now a league phase with 36 teams. In this phase, each team plays eight matches, each against a different club. During the eight match days, each team plays four home games and four away games.

All 36 clubs are listed in a table. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the round of 16. The remaining eight places are determined in knockout play-offs between the teams ranked 9th to 24th. The teams ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the competition.

Who plays who?

As there are no longer any groups, all teams have individual opponents. This means that there will be some big matches on each match day. On the first matchday, for example, Juventus Turin will face Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, September 16. On Wednesday, Bayern Munich will play Chelsea and Liverpool FC will host Atlético Madrid. And on Thursday, Fabian Schär's Newcastle play Barcelona.

Some cracking duels that await us in the league phase Paris St. Germain - Bayern Munich

Real Madrid - Manchester City

FC Barcelona - Paris St. Germain

Liverpool - Real Madrid

Chelsea FC - FC Barcelona

Inter Milan - Liverpool

Arsenal London - Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich - Chelsea FC

Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City - Napoli Show more

You can find the big overview of all games here.

Where can I watch the games?

blue Sport broadcasts all UEFA Champions League matches.

On which dates are matches played?

League phase, draws and knockout phase Matchday 1: 16-18.9.2025

2nd matchday: 30.09.-01.10.2025

Matchday 3: 21-22.10.2025

Matchday 4: 04-05.11.2025

Matchday 5: 25-26.11.2025

Matchday 6: 09-10.12.2025

Matchday 7: 20-21.1.2026

Matchday 8: 28.01.2026

Draw for knockout round play-offs: 30.1.2026

Play-offs-Hinspiele: 17.-18.2.2026

Play-offs-Rückspiele: 24.-25.2.2026

Draw for round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals & final: 27.2.2026

Achtelfinal-Hinspiele: 10.-11.3.2026

Achtelfinal-Rückspiele: 17.-18.3.2026

Viertelfinal-Hinspiele: 07.-08.4.2026

Viertelfinal-Rückspiele: 14.-15.4.2026

Halbfinal-Hinspiele: 28.-29.4.2026

Halbfinal-Rückspiele: 05.-06.5.2026

Final: 30.5.2026 in Budapest Show more

Who are the favorites?

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are once again among the hottest contenders for the trophy this year. However, the bookmakers rate the chances of Premier League champions Liverpool and Spanish champions Barcelona as slightly better. Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea are also among the favorites.

Which Swiss teams are there?

Unfortunately, Swiss teams are not represented this season. FC Basel failed to make the play-offs against Copenhagen, while Servette got stuck in the qualifiers earlier on. Nevertheless, some Swiss players are represented in the top flight.

The Swiss in the Champions League Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund

Aurèle Amenda, Eintracht Frankfurt

Yann Sommer, Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji, Inter Milan

Fabian Schär, Newcastle United

Denis Zakaria, AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn, AS Monaco Show more

There are other Swiss players who are under contract with Champions League participants: Ulisses Garcia (Olympique Marseille) and Marc Giger (Union Saint-Gilloise). However, they have not been registered for the premier class and are missing from the squad.