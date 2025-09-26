A tragic accident has shaken English football: 21-year-old Billy Vigar, once a great talent in Arsenal FC's youth academy, has died after suffering a serious head injury.
Vigar was playing for his new club Chichester City in the Isthmian League last weekend. In the early stages of the game, he collided with a concrete wall on the edge of the pitch while trying to keep a ball in play. The game was abandoned after 15 minutes.
Vigar was taken to hospital, operated on and placed in an induced coma. On Thursday, his club confirmed that the player had succumbed to his injuries. "His family are devastated that this happened while he was playing the sport he loved," Chichester said in a statement.
Arsenal and FA deeply saddened
Vigar was from Sussex and joined Arsenal's academy at the age of 14. He signed a professional contract in 2022, but was loaned out to Derby County and Eastbourne without playing before leaving the club in the summer of 2024.
Arsenal paid tribute to him in a statement: "Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that Billy Vigar has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Billy."
The English Football Association (FA) also reacted: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Billy Vigar."