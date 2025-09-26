  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Shocking news" Ex-Arsenal talent (21) crashes into concrete wall during football match and dies

Sven Ziegler

26.9.2025

Billy Vigar dies at the age of just 21.
Billy Vigar dies at the age of just 21.
Arsenal FC

English football is in mourning: Former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar has died at the age of just 21 following a tragic accident during a match.

26.09.2025, 13:26

26.09.2025, 13:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Billy Vigar collided with a concrete wall during a Chichester City match.
  • The 21-year-old was in an induced coma for several days and has now died in hospital.
  • Arsenal and the English FA were shocked by the news.
Show more

A tragic accident has shaken English football: 21-year-old Billy Vigar, once a great talent in Arsenal FC's youth academy, has died after suffering a serious head injury.

Vigar was playing for his new club Chichester City in the Isthmian League last weekend. In the early stages of the game, he collided with a concrete wall on the edge of the pitch while trying to keep a ball in play. The game was abandoned after 15 minutes.

Vigar was taken to hospital, operated on and placed in an induced coma. On Thursday, his club confirmed that the player had succumbed to his injuries. "His family are devastated that this happened while he was playing the sport he loved," Chichester said in a statement.

Arsenal and FA deeply saddened

Vigar was from Sussex and joined Arsenal's academy at the age of 14. He signed a professional contract in 2022, but was loaned out to Derby County and Eastbourne without playing before leaving the club in the summer of 2024.

Arsenal paid tribute to him in a statement: "Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that Billy Vigar has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Billy."

The English Football Association (FA) also reacted: "We are deeply saddened by the death of Billy Vigar."

More from football

LaLiga. Real Madrid can hope for repayment in the millions

LaLigaReal Madrid can hope for repayment in the millions

Early move abroad. Dzemaili:

Early move abroadDzemaili: "I came to the Premier League as a national team player and was a nobody"

Poison placed around the pitch. Holes in the pitch: Rat alarm at the Stade de Genève

Poison placed around the pitchHoles in the pitch: Rat alarm at the Stade de Genève