Thierno Barry celebrates the golden goal at Aston Villa Keystone

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League in the 22nd round despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nottingham.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Londoners benefited from the defeats of Manchester City (0:2 against Manchester United) and Aston Villa (0:1 against Everton). The duo are now seven points behind Arsenal.

Aston Villa's first home defeat since November 1 was sealed by former Basel striker Thierno Barry. The Frenchman skillfully converted a follow-up shot with a lob after just under an hour to score the winner.