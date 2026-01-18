  1. Residential Customers
Premier League Ex-Basel player ensures Aston Villa's home defeat

SDA

18.1.2026 - 19:34

Thierno Barry celebrates the golden goal at Aston Villa
Thierno Barry celebrates the golden goal at Aston Villa
Keystone

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League in the 22nd round despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nottingham.

Keystone-SDA

18.01.2026, 19:34

18.01.2026, 19:41

The Londoners benefited from the defeats of Manchester City (0:2 against Manchester United) and Aston Villa (0:1 against Everton). The duo are now seven points behind Arsenal.

Aston Villa's first home defeat since November 1 was sealed by former Basel striker Thierno Barry. The Frenchman skillfully converted a follow-up shot with a lob after just under an hour to score the winner.

