Douglas Costa now plays in Australia. Imago

Former Brazilian international Douglas Costa now plays for Sydney FC in Australia. However, the footballer also has another project with which he wants to earn money: an account on the erotic platform OnlyFans.

Syl Battistuzzi

Douglas Costa has seen a lot in football. The tricky winger landed at Shakhtar Donetsk via Gremio in 2010. Five years later, the Brazilian moved to FC Bayern for 30 million euros in the summer of 2015. Costa was only able to fulfill his sporting hopes in his first year. He was sold to Juventus Turin. The 31-time international later signed contracts with LA Galaxy and Fluminense.

However, the now 33-year-old is now continuing his sporting career away from home. Costa has signed a contract with Australian record champions FC Sydney until 2026 - Oceania is already the fourth continent for the wandering bird.

Down under, however, Costa doesn't just want to show off his skills on the pitch. He has announced that he will act as a brand ambassador for OnlyFans. The platform, which was previously known primarily for erotic content, offers predominantly adult content for a fee. "I decided to join OnlyFans because I believe in the credibility of the company and its potential for global reach," said Costa in a press release. The website wants to move away from its grubby image and instead offer more exclusive content from celebrities.

Aiming for a longer partnership

"Together, this partnership has everything it takes to be very interesting and successful. The segment where OnlyFans wants to use athletes as brand ambassadors has a big impact on the market and I am more than happy to be a part of it, especially as one of the pioneers in the football segment." Tennis player Nick Kyrgios is also one of OnlyFans' prominent figureheads.

Costa continues: "As an OnlyFans creator, I will create exclusive content for my fans that they can't see on other social media, and that will make a big difference." Costa concludes: "I hope that this partnership will last and that I can make my fans happy with my content."

At least with the football clubs, the duration of the collaboration was limited. Costa's profile is currently still free. In future, however, the content there will become more exclusive. A paid OnlyFans subscription costs between 4.99 and 49.99 US dollars. How much it ends up costing is up to Costa himself.