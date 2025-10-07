In the summer, Leroy Sané moved from Bayern Munich to Galatasaray Istanbul. He returns to Munich for the Oktoberfest and is promptly involved in a scuffle.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Leroy Sané was provoked by guests at the Oktoberfest in Munich, leading to a brief scuffle.
- According to witnesses, the altercation was triggered by insults against him and his current club Galatasaray Istanbul.
- Sané showed himself to be reasonable afterwards and admitted that he should have reacted more calmly.
According to a report in "Bild", there was a scuffle at the Oktoberfest in Munich at around 11.00 pm on Sunday. In the middle of it: professional footballer Leroy Sané.
Alleged Bayern fans allegedly shouted provocations towards Sané from a nearby table. According to witnesses, the 29-year-old German was shouted at, among other things, "Scheiss Gala". Background: The winger moved from Bayern Munich to Galatasaray Istanbul in the summer.
Sané then confronted the provocateurs. A scuffle then broke out, which was quickly broken up by security staff.
Sané told Bild: "I was provoked and personally insulted in the marquee over a longer period of time. My club Galatasaray was also insulted." The "scuffle" occurred after he was pushed. The professional footballer admits: "Of course, I should have reacted more calmly at that moment and turned it down a notch - I'll take that with me."