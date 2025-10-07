Things are not going according to plan for Leroy Sané at the moment. Keystone

In the summer, Leroy Sané moved from Bayern Munich to Galatasaray Istanbul. He returns to Munich for the Oktoberfest and is promptly involved in a scuffle.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leroy Sané was provoked by guests at the Oktoberfest in Munich, leading to a brief scuffle.

According to witnesses, the altercation was triggered by insults against him and his current club Galatasaray Istanbul.

Sané showed himself to be reasonable afterwards and admitted that he should have reacted more calmly. Show more

According to a report in "Bild", there was a scuffle at the Oktoberfest in Munich at around 11.00 pm on Sunday. In the middle of it: professional footballer Leroy Sané.

Alleged Bayern fans allegedly shouted provocations towards Sané from a nearby table. According to witnesses, the 29-year-old German was shouted at, among other things, "Scheiss Gala". Background: The winger moved from Bayern Munich to Galatasaray Istanbul in the summer.

Sané then confronted the provocateurs. A scuffle then broke out, which was quickly broken up by security staff.

Sané told Bild: "I was provoked and personally insulted in the marquee over a longer period of time. My club Galatasaray was also insulted." The "scuffle" occurred after he was pushed. The professional footballer admits: "Of course, I should have reacted more calmly at that moment and turned it down a notch - I'll take that with me."

