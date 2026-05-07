Bayern are at odds with referee João Pinheiro. IMAGO/Ball Raw Images

After the controversial decisions against Bayern, Michael Ballack senses a conspiracy on TV. Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, meanwhile, is puzzled by the referee's choice.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayern Munich are eliminated from the Champions League after a 1:1 draw against PSG.

The yellow-red card not given to Nuno Mendes caused particular anger. Ex-Bayern star Michael Ballack senses a conspiracy.

Coach Vincent Kompany and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen also sharply criticize the referee. Show more

Bayern are out. In the semi-final against Paris St. Germain, Munich's big Champions League dream is shattered. But after the 1:1 draw, which was enough for the French side to progress, the talk is mainly about the referee.

The Portuguese referee João Pinheiro upset Bayern with several controversial decisions. Firstly, he blew the whistle too early for a wafer-thin offside by Kane, then he did not send off Nuno Mendes with a yellow-red card after a clear handball and there was no penalty for another possible hand in the penalty area by João Neves.

After the game, the Germans were particularly upset that Mendes was not sent off. Pinheiro had previously blown his whistle because he mistakenly saw a handball by Bayern's Laimer. The fourth official pointed this out to him.

Former Bayern player Michael Ballack sensed a conspiracy on the TV channel "Dazn": "This is a match-deciding situation. It's the first time that the fourth official has intervened in a scene like this. I had the feeling they didn't want to give the yellow-red card. That's my feeling as a spectator. I say that quite openly. Sometimes you look for situations so as not to steer a game in one direction."

Dreesen questions the referee's decision

In addition to the controversial decisions, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is particularly annoyed by the length of stoppage time: "If two, three or four players are lying on the floor unnecessarily, you haven't played the five minutes. If you watch it properly - and then all of a sudden it's over," the Belgian told "Dazn".

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen completely questioned the choice of referee: "It's at least astonishing that a referee with only 15 Champions League appearances is allowed to referee a game like this. And that perhaps explains some of the whistles," Dreesen said to the media after the match.

In the end, it all comes to nothing. While Bayern will continue to be frustrated for a long time to come, PSG will head to Budapest with their flags flying, where they will be aiming to win their second Champions League title in a row on May 30.