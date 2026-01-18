FC Basel have to settle for a draw to kick off 2026. Ex-FCB star Liam Chipperfield, of all people, plays the spoilsport in the Joggeli. Comments on the game.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel fail to get the new year off to a good start. Only one point against Sion after a 1-1 draw.

The visitors' goalscorer was ex-FCB player Liam Chipperfield of all people.

In an interview with blue Sport, the 21-year-old is delighted with his goal and the point.

Meanwhile, FCB coach Ludovic Magnin and defender Dominik Schmid were disappointed. Show more

In the 58th minute, it was Liam Chipperfield of all people, ex-FCB professional and son of Basel legend Scott, who scored for Sion to make it 1-1 and spoil Ludovic Magnin's team's winning start to the new football year.

"Every match against FCB is special. Then to score a goal is even more special," said the goalscorer in an interview with blue Sport after the game. The point was by no means stolen, as Sion certainly had the chance to win the game.

"We certainly deserved more. But taking a point from the Joggeli is fine," said Chipperfield on the result.

"You actually have to win 1:0 - and that's it!"

On the other side, disappointment prevailed. "We haven't lost in weeks, but we haven't won either," said FCB coach Magnin.

"Actually, you just have to win this game 1:0 - even if you don't play outstandingly. And that's it," said the 46-year-old annoyed. The FCB coach was particularly annoyed by the fact that he lost the ball too easily and made numerous bad passes. "We certainly didn't play the way we wanted to today."

Dominik Schmid also had clear words: "We definitely dropped points. We certainly imagined a different start to the second half of the season."

After the 1:1 draw and the Thun win in Zurich, FCB are already 10 points behind the promoted team and leaders from the Bernese Oberland after 20 rounds. "The good thing about our program is that we can do better every three days," says Schmid.

Next week, FC Basel will play away at FC Zurich on Sunday. Before that, however, there is an important game in the Europa League. Basel will play away to FC Salzburg on Thursday at 9.00 pm (live on blue Sport).

