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Contract until 2028 Ex-BVB coach Terzic becomes coach at Bilbao

SDA

5.5.2026 - 13:00

Edin Terzic becomes coach of Athletic Bilbao
Edin Terzic becomes coach of Athletic Bilbao
Keystone

Almost two years after his voluntary departure from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, Edin Terzic has a new job. The 43-year-old will become coach of Athletic Bilbao.

Keystone-SDA

05.05.2026, 13:00

05.05.2026, 13:17

The eighth-placed team in Spain's La Liga announced that Terzic has signed a contract until June 2028, taking over from Ernesto Valverde, who is leaving the club at the end of the season.

Terzic, who reached the Champions League final with BVB two years ago, is to be officially unveiled at the start of the new season. Bilbao still have a chance of qualifying for the European Cup.

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