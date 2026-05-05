Edin Terzic becomes coach of Athletic Bilbao Keystone

Almost two years after his voluntary departure from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, Edin Terzic has a new job. The 43-year-old will become coach of Athletic Bilbao.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The eighth-placed team in Spain's La Liga announced that Terzic has signed a contract until June 2028, taking over from Ernesto Valverde, who is leaving the club at the end of the season.

Terzic, who reached the Champions League final with BVB two years ago, is to be officially unveiled at the start of the new season. Bilbao still have a chance of qualifying for the European Cup.