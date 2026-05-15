Now it's official: Chelsea have announced the transfer of coach Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard has been given a four-year contract and will take up his new job on July 1.

Alonso, who once played for Real Madrid himself, joined the Whites in the summer of 2025 as Carlo Ancelotti's successor. His contract was terminated in January 2026 after just over six months.

Before his stint in Spain, he had coached Bayer Leverkusen for two and a half years and won the league and cup double unbeaten in 2024.

Chelsea have had a poor season. Enzo Maresca was sacked on January 1 after finishing fifth in the table, and things have not improved under his successor Liam Rosenior. The cup final was lost last Saturday, meaning that the season did not end on a positive note.