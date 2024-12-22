Thierno Barry scores a hat-trick in the La Liga match against Leganés. Thanks to his goals, Villarreal finish the winter in the Europa League.

Thierno Barry joined Villarreal from FC Basel in August.

In his 17 league games for the Spanish top club, Barry has now scored seven goals.

In the 5:2 win against Leganés, Barry equalized twice with his goals and opened the scoring with his third goal. Show more

Thierno Barry is on fire on Sunday evening. The ex-Basel player scored a hat-trick in the away game against Leganés. He equalized for his side in the 16th minute, before making up for another deficit shortly before the break.

In the 65th minute, he finally put Villarreal on the road to victory with his hat-trick goal to make it 3:2. Villarreal won 5-2 and spent the winter in a European place in the table. Barry now has seven goals after 17 league games.