  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Thierno Barry is on fire Ex-FCB player shoots down opponents with hat-trick

Linus Hämmerli

22.12.2024

Thierno Barry scores a hat-trick in the La Liga match against Leganés. Thanks to his goals, Villarreal finish the winter in the Europa League.

22.12.2024, 21:11

22.12.2024, 21:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Thierno Barry joined Villarreal from FC Basel in August.
  • In his 17 league games for the Spanish top club, Barry has now scored seven goals.
  • In the 5:2 win against Leganés, Barry equalized twice with his goals and opened the scoring with his third goal.
Show more

Thierno Barry is on fire on Sunday evening. The ex-Basel player scored a hat-trick in the away game against Leganés. He equalized for his side in the 16th minute, before making up for another deficit shortly before the break.

In the 65th minute, he finally put Villarreal on the road to victory with his hat-trick goal to make it 3:2. Villarreal won 5-2 and spent the winter in a European place in the table. Barry now has seven goals after 17 league games.

More sport

Victory at Wolfsburg. Dortmund avoid Christmas crisis

Victory at WolfsburgDortmund avoid Christmas crisis

9-goal madness. Liverpool win goal festival against Tottenham

9-goal madnessLiverpool win goal festival against Tottenham

Gift before Christmas. Bochum celebrate first win of the season

Gift before ChristmasBochum celebrate first win of the season

Victory against Sevilla. Real Madrid overtake Barcelona

Victory against SevillaReal Madrid overtake Barcelona

Nil-number. Chelsea drop points at Everton

Nil-numberChelsea drop points at Everton