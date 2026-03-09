  1. Residential Customers
Assistant to Hecking Ex-FCZ coach Murat Ural to become assistant coach at Wolfsburg

Syl Battistuzzi

9.3.2026

Murat Ural is to become assistant coach at Wolfsburg.
sda

Dieter Hecking is to save Wolfsburg from relegation from the Bundesliga. Murat Ural, a Swiss national, is also to help with this difficult mission.

09.03.2026, 19:18

09.03.2026, 19:45

According to information from blue Sport, Murat Ural will become assistant coach to Dieter Hecking in Wolfsburg. The 38-year-old was already Hecking's assistant at Bochum.

Ural previously worked at FC Zurich, where he took over as coach from February 13 to April 22, 2024 - together with Umberto Romano at the time - before the duo were replaced by Bo Henriksen.

Ural, who also worked for FC Winterthur's youth team for seven years after his active career, also successfully studied law.

Benaglio to support Hecking

Dieter Hecking was initially only given a contract with the Lower Saxony club until the end of the season. The VW club is already four points behind the relegation places at the bottom of the table. Wolfsburg parted company with coach Daniel Bauer and sporting director Peter Christiansen on Sunday.

The experienced coach will also be supported by former successful Wolfsburg goalkeeper Diego Benaglio. The 42-year-old, currently a member of the VW club's supervisory board, will act as a link between the team and club management and will have Hecking's back in the coming weeks. The former international goalkeeper became German champion with VfL Wolfsburg in 2009 and won the DFB Cup under Hecking in 2015.

