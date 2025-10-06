Ex-FCZ defender Nikola Katic pulls his tongue out of an unconscious opponent's throat. KEYSTONE

It was the shock moment of the match between Bielefeld and Schalke: after a collision, Joel Grodowski remains motionless on the pitch. But a Schalke player intervenes quickly and calmly.

DPA dpa

Schalke professional Nikola Katic intervened courageously after Arminia striker Joel Grodowski collided with goalkeeper Loris Karius - and received praise from his coach. "It looked pretty wild. Nikola reacted well in this hectic situation," said Schalke coach Miron Muslic right at the start of the press conference after the 2:1 win at Arminia Bielefeld.

"We at Schalke hope that the boy is okay," added the coach in the direction of Grodowski. In the 69th minute, Schalke keeper Karius went for the ball with both fists and hit Grodowski with his left hand. The Bielefeld attacker immediately went to the ground and remained motionless with his arms outstretched.

Grodowski was unconscious

Schalke's defensive boss Katic reacted quickly and put Grodowski in the recovery position before medical personnel rushed onto the pitch. A short time later, Grodowski was back on his feet and hugging Karius. The 27-year-old even wanted to play on, but was substituted as a precaution.

"He's fine again. If you asked him, he wasn't out at all. We all saw that he was out," said Bielefeld coach Mitch Kniat. "We're taking zero percent risk. The doctors immediately said out," added Kniat.

First aider Katic had experienced a similar situation on his competitive debut against Hertha BSC at the beginning of August: after a kick to the head from a teammate, the defender immediately fell to the ground and bled from his ear. After receiving treatment, the 28-year-old returned to the pitch but was shown a yellow card shortly afterwards. Examinations later revealed a concussion.

