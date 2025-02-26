Joseph S. Blatter is confident going into the next legal dispute. Walter Bieri/KEYSTONE/dpa

From Monday, former FIFA boss Joseph S. Blatter will be back in court in 2022 despite being acquitted. It's about a controversial payment of millions.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has appealed against the acquittal in the trial against former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA CEO Michel Platini following allegations of fraud.

The Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona acquitted the two former football officials in the summer of 2022. The public prosecutor's office demanded a suspended prison sentence of one year and eight months for Blatter and Platini. The trial over a dubious payment of millions was preceded by a six-year investigation.

Blatter is optimistic that the payment of millions was legal. Show more

At the age of 88, former FIFA President Sepp Blatter continues to fight for his reputation. He is confident going into the new round of the legal dispute over a controversial payment of millions, Blatter told the German Press Agency. The appeal hearing begins on Monday in Muttenz near Basel. "If I have to, I can fight," he said. "I'm eager to get this whole thing settled."

At issue are two million Swiss francs that Blatter, as FIFA boss, paid to the then president of the European governing body UEFA, Michel Platini, in 2011. According to the two men, this is an outstanding fee for old consultancy work. The public prosecutor's office doubts this.

Originally there was an acquittal

Blatter and Platini were acquitted by the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona in 2022, but the public prosecutor's office appealed. The proceedings are being held in Muttenz because Platini successfully argued that a member of the appeals chamber in Bellinzona could be biased.

Blatter emphasizes that everything was lawful with the payment of millions. He had been like a missionary for football and had turned the small FIFA organization into a global power with a turnover in the billions. He applied for a new term of office in 2015 at the age of 79 because there was no one else. "When you do something, you don't do it half-heartedly, you can't see that you're getting older," says Blatter today. "Instead of making a nice exit, I suddenly found myself in the grip of the justice system."

89th birthday in the middle of the proceedings

FIFA was initially a joint plaintiff in the proceedings, but has withdrawn. He expects the acquittal to be confirmed, said Blatter. "If it comes back negative, then I'll just have to gather new energy and then we'll contest it," he said. The verdict is to be announced on March 25.

Blatter will be 89 years old on March 10. There is no trial on that day. However, Blatter, who is honorary president of GC's "Legends" senior citizens' group in Zurich, said that the celebrations will only take place after the trial anyway.