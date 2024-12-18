Former football world champion Toni Kroos was recently honored at the "Ein Herz für Kinder" charity gala. Keystone

At the end of a long and successful career, Toni Kroos will once again be in the spotlight in 2024. The former world champion senses this - and makes an important decision for fans and the media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Toni Kroos has had a turbulent year. Champions League winner with Real Madrid, return to the national team, spectacular home European Championships, end of career.

On Tuesday, he was voted FIFA's World Player of the Year in 7th place and in the eleven of the year.

Now, in the latest episode of his podcast "Einfach mal Luppen", which he has been doing together with his brother Felix, he reveals that he is withdrawing from the public eye for the time being and will "reduce everything to a minimum". Show more

Toni Kroos is withdrawing from the public eye for the next few months. "I just want to take some time out for myself," announced the footballer, who ended his active career in the summer. In the podcast "Einfach mal Luppen" with his brother Felix, the 34-year-old said: "I don't necessarily want to be seen or quoted in the newspapers for the next few months." The 2014 world champion will also no longer appear on the popular podcast for the time being, he said.

Kroos won his sixth Champions League title in total with Real Madrid in the spring; he then made one more appearance with the national team at the European Championship on home soil, where he was knocked out in the quarter-finals against Spain. This was his last game as an active footballer.

Kroos: "Never sought publicity"

Kroos said it was "a very, very full, special year" for him, in which he was constantly in the spotlight and in the public eye. "Anyone who knows my basic attitude knows that I never really wanted to do that." Due to his successes and his often clear statements on various topics, this is of course unavoidable, he admitted.

He has also recently been a guest at various galas and award ceremonies, which have been very enjoyable. On Tuesday evening, Kroos was voted into the eleven of the year at an event organized by the world governing body FIFA. He came seventh in the vote for World Player of the Year.

No podcast, no travel

He has now canceled such requests and appointments for the near future, Kroos explained in the podcast episode, which is called "Toni hands in the yellow slip" in reference to the former certificate of incapacity for work. He "just really wanted to be out of the public eye," said the Greifswald native. "I want it for myself personally."

He also doesn't want to use the phase for traveling. "I will reduce everything to a minimum in terms of traveling during the three months." As a professional footballer, he was always on the road a lot, which bothered him.

