  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Federal Councillor threatened on Instagram Ex-footballer Kay Voser stands trial in Zurich for threats

SDA

25.3.2026 - 14:18

Kay Voser (left) played football for FC Zurich, GC, Basel and Fulham, among others. On Wednesday, he had to go to court because of vicious threats. (archive picture)
Kay Voser (left) played football for FC Zurich, GC, Basel and Fulham, among others. On Wednesday, he had to go to court because of vicious threats. (archive picture)
Keystone

Former top footballer Kay Voser is on trial in Bülach ZH for making massive threats. Among other things, he allegedly threatened Federal Councillor Albert Rösti with death. Voser has a mental illness and is to undergo therapy.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2026, 14:18

25.03.2026, 14:31

The indictment lists various Instagram videos in which Voser made confused threats in English and called on others to hunt down and kill certain people. He also railed against the SVP and called various people "Nazis".

He was seriously ill when he made the recordings, he said in court. "Unfortunately, I published these posts". The ex-professional and TV football expert made his mental illness public a few years ago. The 39-year-old spent almost four months in custody in the fall of 2024 because of the threats.

He has been charged with public incitement to commit crimes, among other things. The public prosecutor's office is not demanding a sentence - due to Voser's incapacity to stand trial. The court should impose an outpatient measure.

More from the department

Back in the stadium after years. Ottmar Hitzfeld back at the

Back in the stadium after yearsOttmar Hitzfeld back at the "Joggeli"

"Attitude is more important than quality"Germany captain Kimmich with an announcement ahead of the clash against Switzerland

Nati's third World Cup opponent wanted. Remo Freuler:

Nati's third World Cup opponent wantedRemo Freuler: "I hope Italy make it through the qualifiers"