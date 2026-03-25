Kay Voser (left) played football for FC Zurich, GC, Basel and Fulham, among others. On Wednesday, he had to go to court because of vicious threats. (archive picture) Keystone

Former top footballer Kay Voser is on trial in Bülach ZH for making massive threats. Among other things, he allegedly threatened Federal Councillor Albert Rösti with death. Voser has a mental illness and is to undergo therapy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The indictment lists various Instagram videos in which Voser made confused threats in English and called on others to hunt down and kill certain people. He also railed against the SVP and called various people "Nazis".

He was seriously ill when he made the recordings, he said in court. "Unfortunately, I published these posts". The ex-professional and TV football expert made his mental illness public a few years ago. The 39-year-old spent almost four months in custody in the fall of 2024 because of the threats.

He has been charged with public incitement to commit crimes, among other things. The public prosecutor's office is not demanding a sentence - due to Voser's incapacity to stand trial. The court should impose an outpatient measure.